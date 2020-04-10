Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.

OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they're so fond of OnePlus, saying:

What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?

