Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.
OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they're so fond of OnePlus, saying:
What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?
