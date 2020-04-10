OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 ProSource: Android Central

Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.

OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they're so fond of OnePlus, saying:

the_boon

I find Oxygen OS to be the best Android skin I've ever used. But the hardware it runs on leaves to be desired.

Morty2264

OnePlus is a fantastic manufacturer. I love their phones. I was hooked since the OnePlus 3T and then the 5. The only reason why I have yet to buy one of their products - well, two reasons, actually - is because of the camera specs and the lack of an IP 68 rating. But the OnePlus 8 Pro has an IP 68 rating so I am very excited! It's just the size and camera specs that I'll have to look at to...

BrianLightManBruce

6T International, unlocked bootloader from factory and dual Sim...A/B boot slots. Like it a lot. Not rooted at the moment. Chose stability for now over customizations/hit miss, soft N hard bricking etc... It sure is fun though, learning by tearing her up &amp; down. It's been a delight to have this device. Thank you for asking.

What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?

