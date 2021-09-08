Fitness company WHOOP recently announced a couple of major updates to its refined product lineup in the form of a new fitness tracker, the WHOOP 4.0, and a new line of technical fitness garments called WOOP Body which are intended to work with the new tracker. This is the first major update to WHOOP's device lineup in over two years, and it comes fast on the heels of a major new fundraising and evaluation announcement , and its recent acquisition of PUSH , a personal training solutions provider.

The WHOOP 4.0 is the successor to the WHOOP Strap 3.0, which is a critically acclaimed if unconventional, fitness tracker popular with both elite athletes and those who wish to train like them.

The WHOOP 4.0 is 33% smaller than the 3.0 and includes a new sensor array with improved algorithms to better track things like blood oxygen and skin temperature. It also features next-generation silicon anode battery technology for longer lasting and more efficient device performance.

We've always aspired to develop wearable technology that is either cool or invisible. With the launch of WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body, we have accomplished both. — Will Ahmed, Founder, and CEO

WHOOP Body is a new line of fitness and casual apparel with the company's Any-Wear Technology, which features slots where WHOOP members can slide in their 4.0 tracker instead of having to wear the band on their wrist, arm, or leg.

WHOOP Body allows them to wear the tracker in specially designed shirts, shorts, arm sleeves, leggings, and sports bras. There is even a new Intimates Collection that works with the WHOOP 4.0, including bras and boxer shorts. Prices for the clothing collection range from $54 to $109 per piece from WHOOP's website.