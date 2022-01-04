The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro already feature Gorilla Glass Victus for both its front and back panel, which is touted as the toughest phone glass available. But that should not give you full confidence that the phones will withstand repeated drops. While you can always buy a screen protector, your options for capable items are likely to be limited due to a number of factors, including the phones' curved display.

Fortunately, Whitestone is now back with its tempered glass screen protectors for Google's best Android phones after skipping the Pixel 4 and 5 series (via 9to5Google). Whitestone has a reputation for providing some of the highest-quality accessories on the market for protecting your phone's screen from cracks and scratches.

Whitestone said in a blog post that its Pixel 6 screen protectors use liquid optical clear adhesive, a technology that largely accounts for their hefty price. The Whitestone Dome Glass will set you back $45 for the Pixel 6 and $50 for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Except for the Pixel 6 Pro variant, these are currently in stock on Amazon, but Whitestone is currently offering a sweet discount if you purchase them directly from its online shop.

The accessory also uses UV curing light to remove air bubbles. Whitestone also guarantees that the screen protectors will not interfere with the device's under-display fingerprint sensor.

These may cost some of your hard-earned money, but it doesn't hurt to pay for a premium accessory that provides more reliable protection for your phone's ever-fragile screen. Still, if you're not willing to shell out some cash for Whitestone's high-end choices, some of the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors come at lower prices.