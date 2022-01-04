What you need to know
- Whitestone has launched new tempered glass screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6 series.
- The screen protectors are more expensive because they use liquid adhesive.
- Whitestone sells these accessories for as low as $45.
The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro already feature Gorilla Glass Victus for both its front and back panel, which is touted as the toughest phone glass available. But that should not give you full confidence that the phones will withstand repeated drops. While you can always buy a screen protector, your options for capable items are likely to be limited due to a number of factors, including the phones' curved display.
Fortunately, Whitestone is now back with its tempered glass screen protectors for Google's best Android phones after skipping the Pixel 4 and 5 series (via 9to5Google). Whitestone has a reputation for providing some of the highest-quality accessories on the market for protecting your phone's screen from cracks and scratches.
Whitestone said in a blog post that its Pixel 6 screen protectors use liquid optical clear adhesive, a technology that largely accounts for their hefty price. The Whitestone Dome Glass will set you back $45 for the Pixel 6 and $50 for the Pixel 6 Pro.
Except for the Pixel 6 Pro variant, these are currently in stock on Amazon, but Whitestone is currently offering a sweet discount if you purchase them directly from its online shop.
The accessory also uses UV curing light to remove air bubbles. Whitestone also guarantees that the screen protectors will not interfere with the device's under-display fingerprint sensor.
These may cost some of your hard-earned money, but it doesn't hurt to pay for a premium accessory that provides more reliable protection for your phone's ever-fragile screen. Still, if you're not willing to shell out some cash for Whitestone's high-end choices, some of the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors come at lower prices.
Protect your phone screen
Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector
Premium and reliable
Whitestone Dome screen protectors are a household name when it comes to protecting your smartphone's valuable display, and they are back now for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The screen protectors promise better protection and more reliable in-display fingerprint sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's what Fossil needs to do to compete with the Galaxy Watch in 2022
Fossil makes great smartwatches, but it's time to up the ante in 2022 as the Galaxy Watch 4 dominates the Wear OS space. Here's what we think Fossil can do in order to better compete.
Garmin's new Venu 2 Plus takes a great smartwatch and makes it better
Garmin announces its latest Venu 2 Plus smartwatch at CES 2022, bringing with it a built-in microphone for additional features.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hands-on: Better late than never
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has remained the value king since its launch nearly a year and a half ago, but can its successor have the same success?
Best heavy duty cases for Google Pixel 6 in 2021
The Pixel 6 could last you half a decade, but that's only if you don't break it somewhere along the way. While thin cases can be sexy, rugged cases look much more handsome once you see how high a fall they can take while keeping your Pixel 6 safe.