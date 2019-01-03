There are a few features you come to expect on most smartwatches. Heart-rate sensors are pretty common, water-resistance is expected these days, and built-in GPS is always a nice touch. One feature that can often be overlooked, however, is a built-in speaker. Not only does a speaker allow you to make and receive phone calls right on your wrist, but it can also be used when talking to the Google Assistant. If you're looking for a Wear OS watch that's outfitted with a speaker, here are your best options.

Built-in speakers are one of the less common features on Wear OS watches, but without a doubt, the TicWatch Pro is the best one you can buy that still retains this small, yet important, addition. It delivers just about every feature you could ask for in a good-looking package while also kicking out some of the best battery life you'll find. If you have the cash to afford it, the TicWatch Pro is the way to go.

