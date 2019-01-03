There are a few features you come to expect on most smartwatches. Heart-rate sensors are pretty common, water-resistance is expected these days, and built-in GPS is always a nice touch. One feature that can often be overlooked, however, is a built-in speaker. Not only does a speaker allow you to make and receive phone calls right on your wrist, but it can also be used when talking to the Google Assistant. If you're looking for a Wear OS watch that's outfitted with a speaker, here are your best options.
Our pick
TicWatch Pro
Not only is the TicWatch Pro the best watch on this list, it's also just one of the best Wear OS watches in general. It delivers outstanding battery life thanks to a unique two-screen design, supports Google Pay thanks to its NFC chip, has built-in GPS, and packs all of this into an attractive, if bulky case. Learn even more in our full review!
Get in shape
TicWatch S
If you want a smartwatch that'll help you get and stay active, the TicWatch S is for you. Unlike most Wear OS watches, the watch band of the TicWatch S is built into the case and can't be replaced. Not only does this make the watch super comfortable, but with the GPS chip built right into the watch band, it performs better than a lot of its competitors.
Easy on the wallet
TicWatch E
Watches with built-in speakers usually have higher price tags than their more affordable counterparts, but the TicWatch E is a wonderful exception to that rule. Not only does it have a speaker, but it's also equipped with a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, local music storage, and dust/water resistance. The watch retails at $160, but frequent sales often bring it down just $130!
Still kicking
Huawei Watch 2
The Huawei Watch 2 has since been discontinued and is no longer being sold by Huawei, but if you want a Wear OS watch with a speaker, it continues to be one of the better choices out there. Along with its speaker, the Huawei Watch 2 features GPS, powerful sleep tracking, Google Pay, and your choice of a sporty or classy design. The biggest drawback here is that you can only buy the watch in a used condition.
Good looks
Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3
Fossil's latest generation of Wear OS watches ditches a built-in speaker in favor of GPS, NFC, and a heart-rate sensor, but if you're okay sacrificing those things, you can still buy the older Gen 3 Q Explorist and live that built-in speaker life. This version of the Q Explorist is still a really good-looking watch and runs the same version of Wear OS as its new sibling, so for the right person, it could be the perfect buy.
Remember this?
Asus ZenWatch 3
Lastly, another Wear OS watch that comes outfitted with its own speaker is the Asus ZenWatch 3. The ZenWatch 3 is another Wear OS device that has since been discontinued, but in this case, you can buy one certified refurbished. The ZenWatch 3 offers a circular, classy aesthetic, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and IP67 dust and water resistance.
Built-in speakers are one of the less common features on Wear OS watches, but without a doubt, the TicWatch Pro is the best one you can buy that still retains this small, yet important, addition. It delivers just about every feature you could ask for in a good-looking package while also kicking out some of the best battery life you'll find. If you have the cash to afford it, the TicWatch Pro is the way to go.
