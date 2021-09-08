Earlier this week Apple released an official teaser for its much-anticipated fall event. Scheduled for next Tuesday, September 14, at 10 a.m. PDT, the company is expected to unveil updates to some of its most popular devices, including new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. There have even been rumors of product refreshes to the iPad and MacBook lines, as well as whispers of even more fanciful and exotic unveilings like AR headsets or even an electric car.
While we don't think Apple will show off any new product categories, it is safe to assume that its most popular products will indeed see a refresh. We've come to expect new iPhones every year, and last year's iPhone 12 series were some of the best selling and highest rated smartphones on the market. Whether this year's iPhone will be called the 12s, 13, or something else entirely is the bigger question.
The Apple Watch is far and away the top wearable in most of the world, eclipsing all of the best Android smartwatches, and the company's iconic AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds available. Rumors point to those devices having larger batteries, and some leakers have suggested the new Apple Watch will even sport a more squared-off design to match the iPhone 12's aesthetic.
If the device or announcement that you're anticipating isn't on our list, let us know in the comments below.
