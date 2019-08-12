The Oculus Quest is an incredible VR headset that can track your movements around a room, but you don't need a lot of space to have a good time. Whether you don't have enough the room, want to stay in your favorite chair, or are in a wheelchair, there are still plenty of games and experiences you can enjoy on the Oculus Quest.
- ★ Featured favorite: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Next level artistry: Tilt Brush by Google
- I'll raise you: PokerStars VR
- Weird and wacky: Job Simulator
- Blowing up pigs: Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Thrill ride: Epic Roller Coasters
- Scary room: Please, Don't Touch Anything
- Vrooooom: VR Karts: Sprint
- Face your demons: The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Why? Why would you do this?: Face your Fears 2
Not only is this game fun while a player is in a seat, it's an excellent game for parties. One user puts on the Oculus Quest and is trapped in a virtual room with a bomb. Then another user or group reads through an instruction manual to help the VR player diffuse the bomb. It's clever, fun, and can easily be played in a group while on a chair or sofa.
Next level artistry: Tilt Brush by GoogleStaff pick
Tilt Brush allows you to create art in the infinite canvas of virtual reality. The fact that the Oculus Quest doesn't require any cables or external hardware means you can take your headset anywhere you'd like, sit down, and relax while creating artwork.
I'll raise you: PokerStars VR
Unless you're playing poker differently than me, you don't need to stand up or run around to enjoy it. PokerStars VR supports real-time chatting to increase the immersion while gambling against people online. This is real-money poker, so make sure to be responsible.
Weird and wacky: Job Simulator
Instead of sitting in your desk chair and wasting time with your boring real-world office, this game lets you goof around in a virtual office. This won't be your typical day on the job.
Blowing up pigs: Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
Angry Birds VR uses the same formula as the famous mobile game. You sling various birds at pigs and puzzles to do damage. The slingshot uses the Touch Controllers and doesn't require you to move your lower torso.
Thrill ride: Epic Roller Coasters
This game lets you race friends or ride alone on roller coasters. It also has a shooting mode, so you aren't just riding around. As a warning, this game causes motion sickness for many, which is common for VR games where you're moving around visually but not physically.
Scary room: Please, Don't Touch Anything
This game has you solve up to 30 puzzles as you're trapped in a room. You have to hunt for clues and get to be creeped out by the monitor that's eerily staring back at you.
Vrooooom: VR Karts: Sprint
This kart racer lets you cruise around, race opponents, and hit opposing racers to help you sprint to the finish line first. You can whiz around the tracks from the comfort of your favorite chair.
Face your demons: The Exorcist: Legion VR
This horror title has you face demons, learn how to perform an exorcism, and has multiple chapters that can be replayed to uncover hidden details. It's a horrifying game that has the scares come to you.
Why? Why would you do this?: Face your Fears 2
This game shows you common phobias and ramps up the fright to insane levels. It's a terror-inducing game that some would recommend you don't play alone.
VR in comfort
The Oculus Quest has a growing ecosystem of games that allow you to enjoy virtual reality in different ways. While some titles make you jump around and dodge bullets, all of the titles on this list can be enjoyed from the comfort of your favorite chair.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is an excellent VR title that allows you to play with people who don't have a VR headset. It's a great game for parties because it can get everyone involved, and it doesn't require a lot of space, so it's perfect for the living room. You can even play it virtually by having people read instructions to you from another location.
If you prefer to sit down and relax, you should check out Tilt Brush. It's an art application that gives you the unlimited canvas of virtual reality. You can sculpt in 3-D and create beautiful pieces of artwork.
