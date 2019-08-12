The Oculus Quest is an incredible VR headset that can track your movements around a room, but you don't need a lot of space to have a good time. Whether you don't have enough the room, want to stay in your favorite chair, or are in a wheelchair, there are still plenty of games and experiences you can enjoy on the Oculus Quest.

★ Featured favorite : Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Not only is this game fun while a player is in a seat, it's an excellent game for parties. One user puts on the Oculus Quest and is trapped in a virtual room with a bomb. Then another user or group reads through an instruction manual to help the VR player diffuse the bomb. It's clever, fun, and can easily be played in a group while on a chair or sofa. $15 at Oculus Store

VR in comfort

The Oculus Quest has a growing ecosystem of games that allow you to enjoy virtual reality in different ways. While some titles make you jump around and dodge bullets, all of the titles on this list can be enjoyed from the comfort of your favorite chair.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is an excellent VR title that allows you to play with people who don't have a VR headset. It's a great game for parties because it can get everyone involved, and it doesn't require a lot of space, so it's perfect for the living room. You can even play it virtually by having people read instructions to you from another location.

If you prefer to sit down and relax, you should check out Tilt Brush. It's an art application that gives you the unlimited canvas of virtual reality. You can sculpt in 3-D and create beautiful pieces of artwork.

