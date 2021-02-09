Best answer: As of now, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is exclusive to Verizon. Considering that the main reason to buy this watch is for the LTE connectivity, it's going to work best if you're an existing Verizon customer or if you're willing to switch.
A great LTE smartwatch for Verizon customers
If you've been toying with the idea of buying an Android smartwatch that comes with LTE connectivity, you'll quickly realize just how many options are available to you, which includes the new Fossil Gen 5 LTE. While you're probably familiar with the main players that have been around for a while, like Apple and Samsung, this is the first LTE smartwatch from Fossil Group.
It's worth noting that this isn't the only Wear OS watch with LTE connectivity. Over a year ago, Mobvoi released the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE. As the name suggests, this smartwatch catered to individuals who were seeking a fully connected smartwatch, but it was only available on Verizon. One trend that continued is with the Fossil Gen 5 LTE carrier option. There aren't many options at all, really. Currently, you can only use this new smartwatch with Verizon.
Of course, if you're an existing Verizon customer, then this might just be a match made in heaven. Those who are stuck in contracts or don't particularly want to switch carriers just for an LTE smartwatch may want to look elsewhere. Perhaps there's hope for more Fossil Gen 5 LTE carrier options in the future, but for now, it's exclusive to Verizon.
One carrier option
Fossil Gen 5 LTE
A Verizon exclusive
It took some time, but Fossil has finally stepped into the LTE arena. The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE allows you to stay connected at all times, but you'll need to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of it.
