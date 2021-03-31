Lenovo Chromebook Duet Laptop Mode 3Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Whether for light work or surfing the web on the couch, there's nothing like one of the best Chromebooks to get the job done. I'm partial to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet (pictured above) for my leisurely activities, but there are many other affordable options out there. Whether you purchase a new Chromebook on sale or buy used, you're getting more computer for longer than ever, with newer models having AUE (auto expiration dates) stretching out up to eight years.

Over on the AC forums, there was a bit of discussion about the best options in the $200 Chromebook space. Several folks mentioned the Duet, as well as the ASUS CM3.

walterg5
When my Acer C720 reached EOL, I started looking for a replacement. Because of photo editing I was doing I got a laptop instead. I miss having a chromebook. So with a low budget of $200 I'm looking for a something for web browsing and watching Netflix, or Hulu, etc. Acer Spin 311, or Cb311 comes to mind. The Chromebook can be new, refurbished or gently used. I haven't been...

Kizzy Catwoman
The lenovo duet I think it is called is around $250 brand new. It got good reviews. B. Diddy has got the lenovo I am talking about. He might pop by to clarify me.

B. Diddy
Absolutely, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a great versatile device that works well as both a Chromebook and pseudo-Android tablet. It comes in a 64 GB and 128 GB SSD version, with the bigger one retailing for $249 at Best Buy (although it sometimes goes on sale for around $230 or so). You might be able to find the 64 GB version for closer to $200, but since you can install Android apps, I'd...

walterg5
Like to see the reviews on the Asus CM3 when it comes out. Single usbc port, but it also has a headphone jack. If the keyboard connection is better, it would definitely be on my list. Price depending, of course.

Now we want to hear from you — Which is the best cheap Chromebook for personal use? Give us your best recommendations!

