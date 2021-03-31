Whether for light work or surfing the web on the couch, there's nothing like one of the best Chromebooks to get the job done. I'm partial to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet (pictured above) for my leisurely activities, but there are many other affordable options out there. Whether you purchase a new Chromebook on sale or buy used, you're getting more computer for longer than ever, with newer models having AUE (auto expiration dates) stretching out up to eight years.
Over on the AC forums, there was a bit of discussion about the best options in the $200 Chromebook space. Several folks mentioned the Duet, as well as the ASUS CM3.
Now we want to hear from you — Which is the best cheap Chromebook for personal use? Give us your best recommendations!
Join the conversation in the forums!
