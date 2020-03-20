The developments regarding the current coronavirus outbreak across the globe are startling to say the least, and keeping the news on 24/7 is even more of a stressor than it normally is. It's time to turn off the talking heads and all the uncertain reports, but if curiosity is getting the best of you, keep the TV on and check out the movie Contagion. With a Certified Fresh score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, Contagion is a critically-acclaimed film that shows the rapid spread of a lethal virus which covers the globe in a matter of days. The film doesn't just have a star-studded cast giving fantastic performances, but it's also remarkable in its scientific accuracy. Story details show accurate depictions of scientific processes rather than the pseudo-science that you find in most movies from this genre. Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

This disaster movie is nearly as scary as it is tense. Released back in 2011, it features performances by Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwenyth Paltrow, Lawrence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, and Bryan Cranston. Think you can handle it this week? Check below to see how you can watch the movie without even having to leave your home. How to watch Contagion from outside your country Now's not exactly the greatest time to be traveling away from home, though if you have no choice, you may be searching for ways to watch Contagion using the streaming service you always use. However, what many people don't know is that there are often restrictions which keep you from watching your Netflix subscription, for example, if you're currently traveling in a foreign country. You don't have to just give up hope though. In fact, it's extremely easy to get around those location restrictions and start watching Contagion anywhere you're located. With a VPN, your IP address is altered to appear as if it's coming from the country you've selected, and the best part is that you can switch countries when necessary to access content from different regions. There are so many VPN services out there, but our favorite here at Android Central is ExpressVPN. Signing up for a plan takes just a few minutes to get you started with its fast speeds, reliable connections, and awesome customer service.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Contagion. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Contagion: Streaming options in the U.S. As a U.S. resident, your options for streaming Contagion without a VPN are pretty slim, though it's not impossible. First off, you'll need an active Hulu account, though that's not all. Cinemax currently holds the rights to stream and air the film in the U.S., so you'll need to purchase the Cinemax Add-on at Hulu for its regular monthly price of $8.99. Not a Hulu member yet? You can score a free 1-month trial now, and luckily, all Hulu members can score a week of Cinemax for free! That lets you try the service out, watch Contagion, and maybe catch a few other films before you have to pay a cent. Just make sure to cancel the service before it charges you on the seventh day if you're not interested in keeping it active.

Watch via Cinemax on Hulu Get Cinemax as an add-on to your Hulu account to watch Contagion in the U.S.! If you've never watched Cinemax on Hulu, you can even score a free one-week trial in the process. See at Hulu