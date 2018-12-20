Best answer: If you're in Europe or Asia you can use the online PlayStation Store to find a PlayStation VR (PSVR) demo near you. Since PlayStation's website no longer supports options to find trials for anywhere else in the world, you'll have to call your local Best Buy , Game Stop , or Walmart to try it out in other countries. If all else fails, you should try checking in with your friends and family. I'm sure they'd be more than happy to put you in their headset and share the experience!

Where to try the PlayStation VR

The official PlayStation Store has a nifty website you can use to find a PSVR trial near you in Europe and Asia. You can use the site to find a store and book your trial. There are 34 country options for you to choose from and some of them have multiple languages options to make sure you can find the best one for you and your family.

If you're in North America, you'll need to contact your local Best Buy, Game Stop, or Walmart to see if they offer demos for you to try. These stores are most likely to already have a virtual reality (VR) section already set up in their stores. Always call in advance to make sure they do and to see if they have bookings available for you to secure a time for your demo.

Your last option is to check in with your friends and family. Experiencing the greatness of VR is more fun when you're doing it with friends and family. You can make the entire experience that much more enjoyable by ensuring you're playing games that the people who share the same interests as you love.

Why do you want the PlayStation VR?

The PlayStation VR is arguably one of the best VR headsets out there. You don't need a fancy computer to run it like you would with the Oculus Rift. It also gives you more freedom to turn, walk, and interact with the environment around you since it supports Six Degrees of Freedom (DoF). Headsets like the Oculus Go or Google Daydream only supports Three DoF and that's enough for you to be able to look in all directions with slight head movements.

You aren't sacrificing any performance over price, either. For the same price of an Oculus Rift you'll get the PSVR, everything you need to run it (besides the PlayStation 4 itself), and two games in one bundle. The Oculus Rift requires a $700-800 computer to use the headset and that makes the price of that VR experience cost you over $1,000 to have. With the PlayStation VR you can use the headset with a PlayStation 4 Slim for less than half the price.

Overall, this VR setup is perfect for any household that wants to dip into a virtual world and experience games on a whole new level. Setup is a breeze, maintenance is easy, and the games are extremely fun. I've had my PlayStation VR for over a year now and I can confidently say not a week goes by I don't put the headset on for a few hours. This is definitely something you won't be getting bored of anytime soon!