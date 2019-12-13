It's easy to imagine the pitch meeting where Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and The Lion King (2019), pitches The Mandalorian series to Star Wars execs because it was surely two simple words: Baby Yoda. After parking the dumptruck full of cash at Favreau's house, the next step for Disney should have been to start sewing soft, cuddly Baby Yoda dolls for everyone to buy in time for this winter's Seasonal Affective Disorder to kick in. Unfortunately, official The Mandalorian merchandise featuring The Child won't be available unil May! If you must get your hands all up in this Force baby's ears, here are our favorite options available now.
Cutest Baby: Baby Yoda plush The kidStaff Pick
The highest-quality soft and cuddly baby Yoda of all the dolls, we found. It's the priciest one on this list, but it has the most detail and looks the most like the character in The Mandalorian.
Happy Baby: Baby Alien Plushie Baby Yoda
This Baby Yoda is all smiles and bright eyes without much detail. It's just a cute little fleece and flannel version of The Child. The price is the most reasonable out of any of the handmade dolls on this list.
Baby Felty: Felted baby yoda
There is something so adorable about this Baby Yoda made from needle felt technique. The creator specializes in "whimsical" creations and we couldn't agree more.
Actual Baby: Baby's Yoda Outfit
A bit literal, but if you happen to have a baby you can always have a baby Yoda instead of Baby Yoda. This adorable and cozy looking outfit will let you cuddle your own child like they're The Child.
Official Baby: Star Wars The Child Plush Toy
If you can hold out until May 25, 2020, Amazon swears it will have the Official Star Wars The Child plush toy from Hasbro. Amazon says this will be an 11-inch plush with a bean-filled base. There will even be a version that makes sounds if you squeeze it.
Patience, you must have ...
We know the demand is high for Baby Yoda merchandise right now, even if the market isn't that great right now. Some official merchandise will hit in May, and we'll be sure to update you if anything else gets announced, but currently the best places to go for merch are on Etsy.
If you must have a Baby Yoda, hurry to Etsy and pick up one of the plush "the kid" dolls before they are gone. These handmade cuties are the priciest of the bunch, but they also look the most like a finished doll you'd be happy to give or display, while the rest seem a bit rushed. If the seller runs out, check out the next few cute options while you're at Etsy, or give up and dress your own baby in an outfit from Sea North.
