Best answer: You can find a replacement remote for your Amazon Fire TV Stick at both Amazon as well as at Best Buy. You'll have all the same functions for controlling your Amazon Fire TV Stick as you did with the remote that came in the box.

Where can you find a replacement Fire TV Stick remote?

Television controllers are one of those things that mysteriously go missing, so knowing where to buy a replacement Fire TV Stick remote is probably a good idea. We're happy to report that Amazon has made it easy to get your hands on a new remote for that lost or broken one that came in the box.

Amazon has made multiple versions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but, thankfully, Amazon has made buying a replacement remote worry-free. The latest controller works with not only the 2020 Fire TV Stick but also the first generation. It will even work with the original Fire TV, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and all other versions of the Fire TV. You won't have to figure out which Fire TV Stick you have or worry if the remote will operate it.

You can also get one at Best Buy if you'd rather go to an in-person store.