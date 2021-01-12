The PS5 is going up for pre-order in India later today, January 12, at 12pm IST. Sony has been unable to meet the demand for the console in most global markets, with PS5 restocks immediately selling out in the U.S., UK, Canada, and other regions.

That will likely be the case in India as well, so if you are interested in pre-ordering the console, here's what you need to know.

Where do I pre-order the PS5 in India?

The PS5 retails for ₹49,990 in India, and you have to shell out the entire amount to secure your pre-order. If you are interested in pre-ordering the PS5 in India, your go-to option should be Amazon. Amazon has a dedicated PS5 hub, and it will kick off pre-orders at 12pm IST. Amazon is where I'll be pre-ordering my PS5 as well, and the retailer has attractive EMI options that start off as low as ₹8,333.

Here's the full list of retailers that will have the PS5 on pre-order in India:

Amazon India : Amazon is the ideal source for pre-ordering the PS5 in India. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI card, you can use it to get 5% cashback on all Amazon purchases, including the PS5. That means you can bring the cost of the console down to ₹47,490.

: Amazon is the ideal source for pre-ordering the PS5 in India. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI card, you can use it to get 5% cashback on all Amazon purchases, including the PS5. That means you can bring the cost of the console down to ₹47,490. ShopAtSC : Sony India's official storefront should be your alternate choice if you're looking to pre-order the PS5 in India. There should be adequate quantities of the PS5 up for pre-order, but if demand in other markets is any indication, it will sell out very soon. So be sure to get your order in as soon as the pre-order window kicks off.

: Sony India's official storefront should be your alternate choice if you're looking to pre-order the PS5 in India. There should be adequate quantities of the PS5 up for pre-order, but if demand in other markets is any indication, it will sell out very soon. So be sure to get your order in as soon as the pre-order window kicks off. Reliance Digital : India's largest offline retailer will kick off pre-orders of the PS5 at 12pm. There's no landing page for the PS5 just yet, so you will have to go to the home page once the pre-orders are live.

: India's largest offline retailer will kick off pre-orders of the PS5 at 12pm. There's no landing page for the PS5 just yet, so you will have to go to the home page once the pre-orders are live. Croma : Croma has a PS5 landing page, so you can head here at 12pm to pre-order the console. Pre-orders are limited to the online store, so you shouldn't head to an offline Croma store.

: Croma has a PS5 landing page, so you can head here at 12pm to pre-order the console. Pre-orders are limited to the online store, so you shouldn't head to an offline Croma store. Games The Shop: Games The Shop has a PS5 landing page, and the game retailer should have decent quantities of the console up for pre-order today.

Can I pre-order the PS5 offline in India?

While Sony is technically taking offline pre-orders for the PS5 at select Sony Center stores across India, you are better off ordering the console online. In fact, Sony itself is encouraging customers to pre-order online. With the pandemic continuing unabated throughout India, it is a good idea to pick up the console online.

When will I get my hands on the PS5 in India?

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will be going up for general sale in India starting February 2. So if you're pre-ordering the PS5 in India, you will receive the console on or just after February 3. By pre-ordering, you are basically guaranteed to get a console once the PS5 goes up for sale in India.

What about the PS5 Digital Edition?

Pre-orders for the PS5 are limited to the regular version with the disk drive, and if you are interested in the PS5 Digital Edition, you have a lengthy wait ahead. Sony has delayed the launch of the diskless version of the console in India, and right now there's no word on when it will go on sale. So if you are itching to get your hands on the PS5, you will have to spring for the standard variant.