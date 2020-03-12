Now more than ever, it's important to practice good hygiene and to combat germs as effectively as possible. One of the best tools for this job is a package of Lysol/Clorox wipes, but thanks to ongoing fears over the Coronavirus , cleaning products like these disinfectant wipes are becoming more and more difficult to find.

Amazon is often the go-to retailer for cleaning products, but right now, it's not the best place to look. Stock is basically nonexistent at this point, with bottles of Lysol selling for over $200 and Clorox going as far as to pull its advertising from Amazon as a result of the temporary outages.

Thankfully, you aren't completely out of luck. If you're out of Lysol wipes and need to buy more, you have a few different options worth considering. We don't recommend buying more than you need as to not further contribute to the limited availability, but if you want to buy reasonable amounts at a time, here are the stores we recommend.

Shop Lysol wipes at Walmart

Walmart is one of the most recognizable retailers on the planet, and if you're looking to refill your Lysol wipes supply, it's a good place to check out. Stock for Walmart's online shopping is pretty limited, but chances are your local store has you covered. You can go to the store and buy the wipes in-person, or utilize Walmart's free pickup service that allows you to order wipes through the app/website and then pick them up at your local store — often that same day.