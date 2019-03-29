Best answer: As of March 29, 2019, the LG G8 is available for pre-order in the United States. It'll be officially launched on April 11 at a variety of carriers and retailers. Some carriers are selling it for $820, but if you want to buy the G8 unlocked, you'll pay $850.

If you want to be among the first to buy the LG G8, pre-orders are open right now in the United States. Pricing starts at $820, but if you want to buy the phone unlocked, it'll cost you $850.

If you like buying phones direct through your carrier, doing so with the G8 will be easy. Some of the best deals include being able to get the phone for free at AT&T with eligible service or getting it on lease for $15/month at Sprint.

For people that'd rather buy unlocked, our first recommendation would probably be B&H. You can buy the phone in black and gray color options with free expedited shipping. Depending on where you live, you may not even have to pay tax on your order — saving you a good amount of money.

Alternatively, Best Buy is also selling an unlocked variant of the LG G8. You'll pay the same $850 that you will at B&H, and while tax is added on for every online order no matter where you live, you do have the option of getting 6, 12, or 24-month financing if you have a Best Buy credit card. Best Buy also lets you save $50 if you use the phone on Cricket Mobile or AT&T Prepaid. Plus, for everyone that buys the G8, you'll get 3 months of free SiriusXM music streaming.

It officially launches on April 11

Following pre-orders, the LG G8 will be available for immediate purchase online and in-stores on April 11.

We don't have a full review ready to go quite yet, but if you want to know what we think about the G8 before you throw down your cash, here are some initial impressions.

