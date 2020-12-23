For that person who has everything and you have no idea what to buy them this year, consider a Google Play gift card. They can use it to select from a variety of digital content to access on their mobile device, from apps and in-app purchases, games, subscriptions, and more. There's plenty of great content to choose from in the Google Play Store, including apps, games, and movies like these ones, which were deemed the best of 2020. Where to buy Google Play gift cards by country Where to buy a Google Play card will depend on the country you're in, as well as whether you want to buy in-store or online to send your gift electronically. Here, we'll break down how you can buy Google Play cards both electronically and in-person in three main locations, the U.S., Canada, and the UK, to help make your shopping a bit easier. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the U.S. To buy a Google Play gift card online in the U.S, you can order it through PayPal Digital gifts or visit quite a few e-commerce sites. Through PayPal digital gifts, you can buy a card for $25, $50, $100, or another amount (minimum $10, maximum $100), and specify if it's a gift or for yourself. If it's a gift, you can enter the recipient's e-mail address, your name, a personal message, and indicate when you want the e-mail to be delivered.