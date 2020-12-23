For that person who has everything and you have no idea what to buy them this year, consider a Google Play gift card. They can use it to select from a variety of digital content to access on their mobile device, from apps and in-app purchases, games, subscriptions, and more.
There's plenty of great content to choose from in the Google Play Store, including apps, games, and movies like these ones, which were deemed the best of 2020.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards by country
Where to buy a Google Play card will depend on the country you're in, as well as whether you want to buy in-store or online to send your gift electronically. Here, we'll break down how you can buy Google Play cards both electronically and in-person in three main locations, the U.S., Canada, and the UK, to help make your shopping a bit easier.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the U.S.
To buy a Google Play gift card online in the U.S, you can order it through PayPal Digital gifts or visit quite a few e-commerce sites. Through PayPal digital gifts, you can buy a card for $25, $50, $100, or another amount (minimum $10, maximum $100), and specify if it's a gift or for yourself. If it's a gift, you can enter the recipient's e-mail address, your name, a personal message, and indicate when you want the e-mail to be delivered.
Add to cart, then pay using your PayPal account. If you don't yet have a PayPal account, it's totally worth getting one and it's free!
Other online sources where you can buy a Google Play gift card include:
- Amazon ($25-$200)
- Target ($10-$100)
- GiftCards.com (seemingly no amount limit)
- Walmart ($10-$100)
- Kroger ($10-$500)
- GameStop ($10-$50)
If you want to buy in-store, here are the retailers that sell Google Play gift cards in a variety of denominations:
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Target
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- CVC Pharmacy
- 7 Eleven
- Best Buy
- Safeway
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
- Family Dollar
- GameStop
- Speedway
- Giant Eagle
- The Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Meijer
- HEB
- Circle K
- HyVee
- Sam's Club
- BJ's
- Will Dixie
- Shopko
- Holiday
- Cumberland
- Fred's Super Dollar
- Price Chopper
- Save Mart Supermarkets
- Kum & Go
- Weis
- Staples
- Hannaford
- Office Depot
- Bi-Lo
- Sears
- Associated Food Stores
- Sunoco
- Basha's
- BAM!
- Dillons
- Discount Drug Mart Food Fair
- Dominick's
- Food4Less
- Fred Meyer
- Fry's Food
- Giant
- Hastings
- Jay C Food Stores
- King Soopers
- Loaf 'N Jug
- Martin's
- Micro Center Computers & Electronics
- NEX Navy Exchange
- Ocean State Job Lot
- OfficeMax
- Quality Food Courts
- Ralphs
- Shop Rite
- Smith's Food & Drug Stores
- Spartan Stores
- Stop & Shop
- Turkey Hall
- VONS
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in Canada
If you want to grab a Google Play gift card to hand over to someone electronically, the only place you can do so in Canada is through PayPal Digital Gifts. Follow the same instructions as above in the U.S. to buy and send an e-gift card to someone special.
If you want to buy in-store, here are the Canadian retailers that sell Google Play gift cards in a variety of denominations:
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Provigo
- Loblaw
- Best Buy
- Sobeys
- Safeway
- 7 Eleven
- Walmart
- Mac's
- Couche-Tard
- Circle K
- London Drugs
- Jean Coutu
- Metro
- Food Basics
- Co-op
- Staples
- Overwaitea Foods (Save on Foods)
- Rexall
- The Source
- Pharmaprix
- Toys R Us
- EG Games
- The Home Depot
- Petro-Canada
- Shell
- Videotron
- North Mart
- Northern Stores
- Urban Fare
- Cooper's Foods
- PriceSmart Foods
- Atlantic Superstore
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Maxi & Cie
- T&N Supermarkets
- Zehr's Markets
- SaveEasy
- Fortino's
- Valu-mart
- Independent
- Extra Foods
- No Frills
- Thrifty Foods
- Brunet
- Canadian Tire
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the UK
In addition to PayPal Digital Gifts, as in the U.S. and Canada, you can also buy Google Play gift cards in the UK from these online e-tailers:
- Amazon (£10-£500)
- MobileTopUp (£15-£150)
- The Gift Card Centre (£10-£50)
- Start Select (£10-£500)
Prefer to get a physical gift card you can enclose with a greeting card or wrap and hand to someone in person? Here's where you can grab one in a bricks & mortar store in the UK, in a variety of denominations:
- Tesco
- Morrisons
- Sainsbury's
- ASDA
- WHSmith
- Boots
- Clinton's
- Poundland
- Wilko
- McColl's
- Co-op
- Argos
- Spar
- GAME
- Curry's PC World
- Post Office
Why gift a Google Play gift card?
If you're buying a gift for someone who owns an Android smartphone, tablet, or both, there's so much they can get with a Google Play gift card, making it a really thoughtful option.
There are a ton of apps, from ones for everything from music streaming, like Spotify to video calling, like Zoom. Whether they're into gaming and want to buy in-game upgrades or love to cook and want to pay for a good recipe organizing app, there are tons of great options.
They can use the gift card to subscribe to their favorite streaming TV service, like Disney+ or Netflix, or even shop for books, from the latest mysteries to enthralling autobiographies and tell-alls. Or, they can grab an exciting comic book or download audiobooks to listen to in the car or while relaxing at home.
There's also access to movie and TV series downloads, fitness programs, educational apps for adults and kids, digital news and magazine subscriptions, and more. If they so desire, they could even use the gift card amount towards a Play Pass subscription and check out the best games in Google Play Pass for a low monthly fee.
