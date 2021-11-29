What you need to know
- The winners of Google's Best of 2021 awards have been revealed.
- Paramount+ has been voted the app, while Garena Free Fire Max is the Users' Choice game of the year.
- The Google Play editorial team picked Balance as its Best App of 2021.
Just as promised, Google Play has finally announced the winners of its Best of 2021 awards. This year, the awards were expanded to apps and games on tablets, along with apps for Wear OS and Google TV platforms.
While Paramount+ won the Google Play Users' Choice App of the year award, Garena Free Fire MAX won the Users' Choice Game of the year award.
Paramount+, which launched earlier this year, offers users access to a vast library of content — including new and classic movies, reality shows, complete series, and kids shows. Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Free Fire, which came out in 2017. Along with an improved gameplay experience, it also offers more impressive graphics and a few new features.
The Google Play Editorial picked popular mediation app Balance as the best Android app and Pokémon UNITE as the best Android game of 2021. Here's the complete list of winners:
Google Play Editors' Choice 2021 (US):
Best App
Best Apps for Good
Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom - Plant Identification app
- PhotoRoom - Background Remover & Photo Editor
- Rabit - Habit Tracker & Goals Planner
Best for Fun
Best Hidden Gem
Best for Personal Growth
Best Tablet App
Popular on Google TV
Best Wear Apps of 2021
Best Game
Best Competitive Games
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
Best Indies
Best Pick Up & Play
Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
