Consider a Google Play gift card for the person who has everything and makes it incredibly difficult to buy for each year. We all know one, right? The gift of choice is universal, making it the perfect option for friends and family. With a Google Play gift card, there's plenty of entertainment for any Android device owner who can purchase everything, including apps and in-app purchases, bestselling books, the latest games, popular subscriptions, and movies deemed the best of 2021. Where to buy Google Play gift cards by country Where to buy a Google Play card will depend on the country you're in, as well as whether you want to buy in-store or online to send your gift electronically. Here, we'll break down how you can buy Google Play cards both electronically and in-person in three main locations, the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., to help make your shopping a bit easier.

Jump to: USA

Canada

UK

Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the US To buy a Google Play gift card online in the U.S., you can order it through PayPal Digital gifts or visit several e-commerce sites. For example, through PayPal digital gifts, you can buy a card for $25, $50, $100, or another amount (minimum $10, maximum $100), and specify if it's a gift or for yourself. If it's a gift, you can enter the recipient's e-mail address, your name, a personal message and indicate when you want the e-mail to be delivered.