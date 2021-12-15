Consider a Google Play gift card for the person who has everything and makes it incredibly difficult to buy for each year. We all know one, right? The gift of choice is universal, making it the perfect option for friends and family. With a Google Play gift card, there's plenty of entertainment for any Android device owner who can purchase everything, including apps and in-app purchases, bestselling books, the latest games, popular subscriptions, and movies deemed the best of 2021.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards by country
Where to buy a Google Play card will depend on the country you're in, as well as whether you want to buy in-store or online to send your gift electronically. Here, we'll break down how you can buy Google Play cards both electronically and in-person in three main locations, the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., to help make your shopping a bit easier.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the US
To buy a Google Play gift card online in the U.S., you can order it through PayPal Digital gifts or visit several e-commerce sites. For example, through PayPal digital gifts, you can buy a card for $25, $50, $100, or another amount (minimum $10, maximum $100), and specify if it's a gift or for yourself. If it's a gift, you can enter the recipient's e-mail address, your name, a personal message and indicate when you want the e-mail to be delivered.
Add to cart, then pay using your PayPal account. If you don't yet have a PayPal account, it's totally worth getting one, and it's free!
Other online sources where you can buy a Google Play gift card include:
- Amazon ($25-$200)
- Target ($10-$100)
- GiftCards.com (seemingly no amount limit)
- Walmart ($10-$100)
- Kroger ($10-$500)
- GameStop ($10-$50)
- Gyft ($10-$100)
If you want to buy in-store, you can buy Google Play gift cards in various denominations at most grocery stores, including Safeway, Sam's Club, Save Mart Supermarkets, Food4Less, and Fry's Food. You can also visit gas stations like Sunoco; drug stores like Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid Pharmacy, and Smith's Food & Drug Stores; convenience stores like 7 Eleven and Circle K; and other retailers like Best Buy, Dollar General, Kroger, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Staples, Office Depot, and Family Dollar.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in Canada
If you want to grab a Google Play gift card to hand over to someone electronically in Canada, you can also use PayPal Digital Gifts. Follow the exact instructions as above in the U.S. to buy and send an e-gift card to someone special.
Other online sources where you can buy a Google Play gift card in Canada include:
If you want to buy in-store, you can purchase Google Play gift cards in various denominations at most grocery stores, including Loblaw, Sobeys, Walmart, Safeway, Metro, Food Basics, Zehr's, Fortinos, No Frills, and Real Canadian Superstore. You can also try gas stations like Petro Canada and Shell; drug stores like Shoppers Drug Mart, Jean Coutu, Pharmaprix, and Rexall; convenience stores like 7 Eleven, Mac's, and Couche-Tard; and other retailers like Best Buy, London Drugs, Staples, EB Games, Canadian Tire, and The Source.
Where to buy Google Play gift cards in the UK
In addition to PayPal Digital Gifts, as in the U.S. and Canada, you can also buy Google Play gift cards in the U.K. from these online e-tailers:
- Amazon (£10-£500)
- MobileTopUp (£15-£150)
- The Gift Card Centre (£10-£50)
- Start Select (£10-£500)
If you enjoy the ritual of wrapping presents and handing over a physical gift card, you can grab one at a brick-and-mortar in the U.K. in a variety of denominations from shops like Tesco, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Morrisons, Co-op, Wilko, WHSmith, Post Office, Boots, and McColl's.
Why gift a Google Play gift card?
If you're buying a gift for someone who owns an Android smartphone, tablet (or both), there's so much they can get with a Google Play gift card, making it a really thoughtful option.
There are a ton of apps, from ones for everything from music streaming, like Spotify, to video calling, like Zoom. So whether they're into gaming and want to buy in-game upgrades or love to cook and want to pay for a good recipe organizing app, there are tons of great options.
They can use the gift card to subscribe to their favorite streaming TV service, like Disney+ or Netflix, or even shop for books, from the latest mysteries to enthralling autobiographies and tell-alls. Or, they can grab an exciting comic book or download audiobooks to listen to in the car or while relaxing at home.
There's also access to movie and TV series downloads, fitness programs, educational apps for adults and kids, digital news and magazine subscriptions, and more. If they so desire, they could even use the gift card amount towards a Play Pass subscription and check out the best games in Google Play Pass for a low monthly fee.
