The Galaxy Note 20 is coming, and like every year, a lot of fans have already placed their pre-orders ahead of the phone's official launch. Samsung opened pre-orders for both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra right after its big Unpacked event, and as we get closer and closer to the August 21 release date, early adopters are getting a better idea as to when their shiny new phone will be delivered.

Some of our AC forum members recently took to sharing their estimated delivery dates for their Note 20 pre-order, with some of those dates including the following:

What about you? When is your Galaxy Note 20 pre-order going to be delivered?

Join the conversation in the forums!