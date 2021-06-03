WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg have shed light on some of the new features coming to the messaging app in an 'unexpected' group chat with WABetaInfo.

Zuckerberg told WABetaInfo that its best Android messaging app will soon gain a new "disappearing mode," which will turn on disappearing messages in all your chat threads. Currently, WhatsApp lets you turn on disappearing messages only for individual chat threads. Another privacy-focused feature that will be rolled out soon is "view once," allowing users to send content that will automatically disappear after the person views it. Similar to disappearing messages, however, "view once" will not prevent the recipient from taking a screenshot before the photo or video disappears. The feature is likely to begin rolling to users over the coming weeks.