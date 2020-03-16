What you need to know
- The latest WhatsApp beta shows the company is planning on copying more than just Stories from Snapchat.
- It's also working on bringing self-destructing messages to its own app.
- A clock icon next the read receipts will show if a message is slated for automatic deletion.
Having already made a pledge toward ensuring your privacy by password protecting your chat backups, the company is now working on allowing you to get rid of messages entirely thanks to Snapchat-inspired self-destructing messages.
As WABetaInfo reports, the latest beta (version 2.20.83/2.20.84) for the Facebook-owned app includes a "Delete messages" option for private chats. Previous betas had already added a similar setting for group chats, but WhatsApp has now expanded the functionality to personal conversations, as well.
When you open a person's profile in WhatsApp, you can now see the new option right above the "Encryption" prompt. Clicking on it opens a pop-up which lets you set a timer for automatic deletion. The options that are currently available range from 1 hour to 1 year.
Once it's activated, a clock icon next to the read receipts will mark messages set for self-destruction.
Unfortunately, the implementation, as it stands, seems to be considerably inferior compared to WhatsApp's rivals. Telegram — and even Facebook's own Messenger — allow for you to create a separate, new chat for more sensitive conversations that you intentionally want to be ephemeral.
However, WhatsApp's version of the feature, at the moment at least, seems to be all-or-nothing and will tag all your new messages for self-destruction, lacking the granularity offered by other apps.
And as always, this is only a feature in testing. While it's likely WhatsApp will ultimately release it, it's also possible that the powers that be scrap the feature altogether. Let's hope they don't — and that our wait for this feature isn't as long as that for dark mode.
WhatsApp for Android: Everything you need to know!
The Galaxy Note 20 is coming — here's everything you need to know
Ready or not, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will be upon us in a matter of months. Here's everything we know so far about the phone!
The LG V60 launches in the U.S. this week for as little as $799
Need a new flagship Android phone but can't stomach Samsung's $1000 starting price for the Galaxy S20? You'll be able to pick up the LG V60 in the U.S. for as little as $799.
PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Everything we know so far
A game-changing year lies ahead, with two of the world's biggest next-generation consoles expected to hit store shelves in late 2020. Here's what we know about Xbox Series X, in relation to the Sony PlayStation 5.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.