What you need to know Popular messaging app WhatsApp will soon enable end-to-end encryption for backups in Google Drive and iCloud.

The feature will roll out to users on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Encrypted backups will ensure nobody else can access your messages.

WhatsApp announced on September 10 that it will soon allow users to protect their message backups using end-to-end encryption. While WhatsApp already allows users to back up their message history via Google Drive and iCloud, they are currently secured by the cloud-based storage services. 🎉 WhatsApp is the leading global messaging service to offer *both* end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups on iCloud or Google Drive. 🎉



So you can make sure that bestie’s voice messages and mum’s secret recipe will be safely stored in a place only you can access. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 10, 2021 Facebook says it created an all-new system for encryption key storage to make end-to-end encryption possible for backups on both Android and iOS. Once you enable end-to-end encryption, your backups will be encrypted with a unique, randomly generated encryption key. You can secure the key manually or with a password.