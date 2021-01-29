Today is officially Galaxy S21 launch day, but if you were among those that got your pre-order in right out of the gate, chances are you've already received your new phone and have been playing with it for a couple of days.
As you've likely noticed by now, there's a lot to like about the S21. The 120Hz AMOLED display is stunning, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 allows for insane performance, and the whole software experience offered by One UI 3.1 is darn impressive.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say:
Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite thing about the Galaxy S21 so far?
Join the conversation in the forums!
