Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Today is officially Galaxy S21 launch day, but if you were among those that got your pre-order in right out of the gate, chances are you've already received your new phone and have been playing with it for a couple of days.

As you've likely noticed by now, there's a lot to like about the S21. The 120Hz AMOLED display is stunning, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 allows for insane performance, and the whole software experience offered by One UI 3.1 is darn impressive.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say:

cohoman

Fingerprint sensor is super quick compared to my old S10. I like the flat screen. Overall speediness.

pags11

I had my doubts about the Snapdragon 888 chipset but my S20 Ultra flies! Impressed.

bhatech

Samsung TV plus app, lots of free channels. Not for me but app looks good with lots of free content Google feed option on the left of the home screen is the biggest addition for me. Absolutely love my Google feed and used to switch to Nova on Samsung phones on order to get Google feed. But with One UI launcher giving this option it feels nice to stick to phone's original launcher with Google...

Ragnarianrok

The screen experience is truly amazing. My Pixel 4 XL screen now feels a little cramp somehow. The brightness and eye-shield settings are just so much better on the S21+ too. More nuance control and more extreme dark and bright levels. Just a truly quality panel. Everything looks vibrant and nice.

Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite thing about the Galaxy S21 so far?

Join the conversation in the forums!

