If you picked up any version of Samsung's Galaxy S20, you're probably starting to understand why we've praised all three models so much. Whether we're talking about the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you'll get an incredible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, excellent cameras, and long battery life — just to name a few of the highlights.
There are a lot of reasons to get excited about these phones, but depending on who you are, some features are bound to be more important to you than others.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about one feature they're particularly impressed with, the S20's display.
All of this talk got us to wondering — What's your favorite thing about the Galaxy S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Rumor: E3 2020 may be canceled due to coronavirus concerns
E3 2020 may be canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns according to rumors swirling around the web. This would mark the first year since its inception that it will not take place.
Samsung Galaxy S20 review: A near-perfect, pocket-friendly powerhouse
The smallest of the three Galaxy S20 models may seem boring next to its big brothers, but don't be so quick to overlook it. The regular S20 is the best phone for value and the best phone for one-handed power-users and shutterbugs alike.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best phone for most people
The Galaxy S20+ is just right, the best of the new series' size, weight and capabilities. It may be pricey, but it's incredible value and overall the best phone you can buy right now.
Spruce up your Galaxy S20 Ultra with these leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here are our top picks!