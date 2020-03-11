5G may be on the box, but you won't use it for a whileSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

If you picked up any version of Samsung's Galaxy S20, you're probably starting to understand why we've praised all three models so much. Whether we're talking about the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you'll get an incredible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, excellent cameras, and long battery life — just to name a few of the highlights.

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about these phones, but depending on who you are, some features are bound to be more important to you than others.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about one feature they're particularly impressed with, the S20's display.

gizzyman

the screen on the ultra is gorgeous...its also one beast of a heavy phone

DanielLoreti

The screen is breathtaking on the Ultra. I love the look and feel of it so much coming from my Note 9.

ABOSWORTH007

For me the 120hz refresh rate is huge! I didn't think it would be a big deal but it really makes the display look absolutely amazing. It's annoying they we can't have highest resolution along with highest refresh rate but since I have to choose, I go with refresh rate all day on my Plus.

All of this talk got us to wondering — What's your favorite thing about the Galaxy S20?

