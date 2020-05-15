Despite all of the criticism and controversy they're often met with, Google's Pixel phones regularly stand out as some of the most interesting Android handsets on the market. They're never perfect, but the combination of excellent software and unmatched cameras is one that's hard to argue with.

Recently, a member of our AC forums asked for what phone they should upgrade to. They currently have a Galaxy S7 and are eyeing the Pixel 3. Here's how some of our other members responded.

This got us to wondering — What's your favorite Pixel phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!