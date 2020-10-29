Camera quality is a big talking point when any new phone comes out. We're eager to see how its photos look, how crispy the video is, and compare it to all of the competition that's out there. Something that tends to get left out of this conversation, however, is the app you interact with for said camera.
Google's Pixel phones take incredible pictures, but compared to a Samsung or LG phone, its camera app is far less feature-rich. You might prefer that simplicity, but other users would much rather have those added controls.
A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about different camera interfaces, saying:
This got us to wondering — What's your favorite camera app interface?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
