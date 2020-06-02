The summer theater blockbuster season may not happen this year. But there still are plenty of major events hitting the small screen on your favorite streaming services — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max. Biggest, perhaps, is Artemis Fowl on Disney+, which skipped its theatrical release and is going to straight to video-on-demand. That's great for us, even if it's not that great for Disney. (And theaters.) Then there's all the comedy you could ever want on Netflix. (And more on Amazon Prime Video, too.) Hulu is having another strong month, as well, and HBO Max is entering its first full month of existence in a big way. What's new on Netflix in June 2002

As so often is the case, June is all about the funny for Netflix. There's the final season of Fuller House (sans Aunt Becky, of course) available today. Hasan Minhaj is back with new Patriot Act on June 7. Jo Koy takes us all to the Philippines on June 12, and Eric Andre is looking to Legalize Everything. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more Still need more? The one and only George Lopez brings We'll Do It For Half at the end of the month. And on a slightly more serious note (though I'd argue spelling bees are pretty darn funny) Netflix takes a look at how Indian Americans have dominated the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Spelling the Dream. And that's all just for starters. See everything new on Netflix in June 2020

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020w

June is an interesting mix on Amazon Prime Video. Up first is the Bronx-born Latina Gina Brillon in her third stand-up special — *The Floor is Lava. She takes on her childhood, culture and the change from single life to being a spouse. This one lands on June 5. On June 19, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a co-pilot with a hijacking problem in 7500. And on June 26, there's an all-new season of Pete the Cat for the kids. (And for the parents who love Pete the Cat. See everything new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

What's new on Disney+ in June 2020

If you had to sum up June on Disney+, you could do it with just two words: Artemis Fowl. This was a fairly major film that was due to hit theaters this spring. Obviously that didn't happen, and instead Disney moved it to a Disney+ debut. Not great for Disney, but great for us. The gist, if you're unfamiliar: Disney's "Artemis Fowl," based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies' most powerful and coveted magical device. Look for Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Judi Dench, and the young Ferdia Shaw in this one. See everything new on HBO and HBO Max in June 2020

What's new on HBO And HBO Max in June 2020 HBO Max is now a thing, in case you missed it. And if you don't have it yet — WarnerMedia basically has been handing it out to anyone who already had the legacy HBO — there's a good chance you will at some point. Because it's so much more than the old HBO you've known for decades. Now it's home to content from TBS, TNT, truTV, Warner Bros., DC Universe, Studio Ghibli, and TCM, for starters. HBO Max launched with six new original shows — and do take note that HBO is moving up the premiere of the remaining episodes of Love Life with Anna Kendrick. On June 21, we'll get the premiere of the limited series Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys. And on June 25, there's the long-awaited premiere of Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO. See everything new on HBO and HBO Max in June 2020

What's new on Hulu in June 2020

Ask folks for Hulu's big premiere in June, and Love Victor undoubtedly will be among the responses — perfect for Pride Month. The series premiere lands on June 19 and was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, "Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda." Elsewhere, Padma Lakshmi (who has been cooking up a storm from home in this time of quarantine) brings us Taste the Nation, also on June 19. Plus there's new Into the Dark, and the ridiculously funny Crossing Swords. See everything new on Hulu in June 2020