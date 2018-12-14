This January we travel further into the future. Not just because it's a new month, and a new year, but because we get the second season of the criminally underrated Hulu Original Future Man. The year is 2162, and hijinx ensue. And some other stuff.

It's worth noting that our listings this time around also include upcoming premieres from the networks on Hulu Live, so you'll find those below as well. But here are the highlights:

Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX) (1/1): Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover.

Complete Season 2 (FX) (1/1): Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover. The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC) (1/8): What does a pageant star who calls herself the "hot-mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality,; a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her the Bachelor's perfect match, and a lovable phlebotomist all have in common? They're all on the hunt for love with Colton Underwood when the 23rd edition of ABC's hit romance reality series

What does a pageant star who calls herself the "hot-mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality,; a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her the Bachelor's perfect match, and a lovable phlebotomist all have in common? They're all on the hunt for love with Colton Underwood when the 23rd edition of ABC's hit romance reality series Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) (1/11): Season two picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf, and Tiger learn that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn't work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down – but are they the good guys, or is Stu? As Wolf quickly acclimates to the strange customs of this time, Tiger struggles with her Biotic identity and searches for an escape. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time-traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next.

Season two picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf, and Tiger learn that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn't work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down – but are they the good guys, or is Stu? As Wolf quickly acclimates to the strange customs of this time, Tiger struggles with her Biotic identity and searches for an escape. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time-traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next. This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC) (1/15): Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their adult kids - Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their adult kids - Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. Butterfly (Complete Season 1) (ITV) (1/18): Butterfly is about the acrimonious relationship between separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, and their division in opinion over how to support their gender variant child, Max. From a young age, their now-11-year-old son has identified as a girl and presented signs of gender dysphoria.

And with that, let's get on to the listings. (For those still doing the December thing, you can find those listings here.)

Coming to Hulu on January 1