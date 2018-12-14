This January we travel further into the future. Not just because it's a new month, and a new year, but because we get the second season of the criminally underrated Hulu Original Future Man. The year is 2162, and hijinx ensue. And some other stuff.
It's worth noting that our listings this time around also include upcoming premieres from the networks on Hulu Live, so you'll find those below as well. But here are the highlights:
- Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX) (1/1): Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Donald Glover serves as Executive Producer, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover.
- The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC) (1/8): What does a pageant star who calls herself the "hot-mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality,; a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her the Bachelor's perfect match, and a lovable phlebotomist all have in common? They're all on the hunt for love with Colton Underwood when the 23rd edition of ABC's hit romance reality series
- Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) (1/11): Season two picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf, and Tiger learn that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn't work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down – but are they the good guys, or is Stu? As Wolf quickly acclimates to the strange customs of this time, Tiger struggles with her Biotic identity and searches for an escape. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time-traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next.
- This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC) (1/15): Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their adult kids - Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.
- Butterfly (Complete Season 1) (ITV) (1/18): Butterfly is about the acrimonious relationship between separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, and their division in opinion over how to support their gender variant child, Max. From a young age, their now-11-year-old son has identified as a girl and presented signs of gender dysphoria.
And with that, let's get on to the listings. (For those still doing the December thing, you can find those listings here.)
Coming to Hulu on January 1
- Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX)
- The Detectorists: Complete Season 3 (DRG)
- Dot.: Complete Season 2B (Universal Kids)
- Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)
- X Company: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Sony)
- 54 (1998)
- 10 Years (2011)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 9 to 5 (1980)
- A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)
- Antz (1998)
- Babe (1995)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Cake (2006)
- Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Children of the Corn (2009)
- Chinatown (1974)
- The Chaperone (2011)
- The Colony (2013)
- Cujo (1983)
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Double Team (1997)
- East is East (1999)
- Extraction (2015)
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
- Finding Neverland (2004)
- Firstborn (1984)
- Flight 7500 (2014)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
- The German Doctor (2013)
- Gimme Shelter (2014)
- Girl in Progress (2012)
- Girl in the Bunker (2018)
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
- Gods and Monsters (1998)
- The Golden Compass (2007)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Heathers (1989)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)
- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)
- In A World… (2013)
- Inside Out (2011)
- Into The West (1992)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014)
- Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
- The Last Boy Scout (1991)
- The Last Knights (2015)
- Legendary (2010)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- The Limey (1999)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Maximum Security (1990)
- Message in a Bottle (1999)
- Mimic (1997)
- Mud (2013)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
- New York Minute (2004)
- No Holds Barred (1989)
- Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)
- The Other Man (2008)
- The Others (2001)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Payback (1999)
- Penelope (2008)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- The Phantom (1996)
- Pride (2007)
- Prince of Egypt (1998)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Renoir (2013)
- Rent (2005)
- The Resident (2012)
- The Reunion (2011)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Right at your Door (2007)
- Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
- Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Scent of a Woman (1992)
- Shattered (2007)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Shrek (2001)
- Skipped Parts (2001)
- Sliver (1993)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
- Stone (2010)
- Surf's Up (2007)
- Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)
- Tangerines (2015)
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)
- The Two Jakes (1990)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Voices (2015)
- The Way Back (2011)
- The Way of the Gun (2000)
- The Weather Man (2005)
- This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)
- To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)
- Total Recall (1990)
- True Grit (1969)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- We are Marshall (2006)
- What's Cooking? (2000)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Coming to Hulu on January 2
- The Gifted: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)
- Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)
- Drinking Buddies (2013)
Coming to Hulu on January 3
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
- The Masked Singer: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)
- The X-Files: Complete Season 11 (FOX)
- Support the Girls (2018)
- The Unicorn (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 4
- Gotham: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
- The Titan Games: Series Premiere (NBC)
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 5
- Fresh off the Boat: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Speechless: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Annihilation (2018)
- The Overnight (2015)
Coming to Hulu on January 6
- Disaster Movie (2008)
Coming to Hulu on January 7
- America Funniest Home Videos: Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Lodge 49: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
- Shark Tank: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Coming to Hulu on January 8
- America's Got Talent: The Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)
- Manifest: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Alright Now (2018)
- The Commuter (2018)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
Coming to Hulu on January 9
- Black-ish: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- The Conners: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Ellen's Game of Games: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
- Good Trouble: Series Premiere (Freeform)
- The Kids Are Alright: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- New Amsterdam: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- The Rookie: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Coming to Hulu on January 10
- Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Med: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Match Game: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Schooled: Series Premiere (ABC)
- The Goldbergs: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Modern Family: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Single Parents: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Kusama – Infinity (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 11
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
- Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Good Place: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Coming to Hulu on January 12
- Blindspot: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
- Burden of Truth: Complete Season 1 (eOne)
Coming to Hulu on January 14
- Total Bellas: Season 4 Premiere (E!)
- Forever My Girl (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 15
- The Good Doctor: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- The Passage: Series Premiere (FOX)
- The Resident: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)
- This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-season Premiere (NBC)
- Another Time (2018)
- The Snapper (1993)
- Walking with the Enemy (2013)
Coming to Hulu on January 16
- You, Me and Dupree (2006)
Coming to Hulu on January 17
- Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)
- O (Othello) (2006)
Coming to Hulu on January 18
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
- A Million Little Things: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Alone: Complete Season 4 (History Channel)
- America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)
- American Pickers: Complete Season 10 (History Channel)
- An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)
- Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Brockmire: Complete Season 2 (IFC)
- Butterfly: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)
- Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)
- Disappeared: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Special (TLC)
- Finding Escobar's Millions: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete season 1 (History Channel)
- Found: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)
- Four Weddings: Complete Season 9 (TLC)
- Giada in Italy: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Complete Season 1&2 (History Channel)
- Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 7 (IDTV)
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
- JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)
- Leah Remini: It's All Relative: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)
- The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- My 600lb Life: Complete Seasons 5&6 (TLC)
- Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (IDTV)
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 4 (A&E)
- Nostradamus Effect: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)
- Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Food Network)
- Swamp People: Complete Seasons 6&7 (History Channel)
- The Tesla Files: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)
Coming to Hulu on January 20
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Coming to Hulu on January 21
- Stella's Last Weekend (2018)
- The Pagan King (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 25
- Siren: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
Coming to Hulu on January 26
- Darling in the Franxx (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)
Coming to Hulu on January 28
- Rent: Special (FOX)
- Cruise (2018)
Coming to Hulu on January 31
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Love Gilda (2018)
The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
- Closer (2004) (1/1)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) (1/1)
- Remember the Titans (2000) (1/1)
- Star Trek: Generations (1994) (1/1)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996) (1/1)
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) (1/1)
- Den of Thieves (2018) (1/4)
- Molly's Game (2017) (1/5)
- I Feel Pretty (2018) (1/12)
- Warning Shot (2018) (1/16)
What's leaving Hulu on January 31
- 2001 Maniacs (2005)
- 28 Days Later (2003)
- A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- Afternoon Delight (2013)
- Alice (1990)
- Amelie (2001)
- An Eye for an Eye (1966)
- Bachelor Party (1984)
- Borgman (2013)
- Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
- Comic Book Villains (2002)
- Death Wish (1974)
- Desperate Hours (1990)
- Dysfunktional Family (2003)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
- Existenz (1999)
- Fire with Fire (2012)
- Four Rooms (1995)
- Gloria (2014)
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
- Happy Christmas (2014)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel 2 (2007)
- Italian for Beginners (2000)
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- K2 (1991)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- Like Water (2012)
- Little Black Book (2004)
- Little Odessa (1994)
- Made (2001)
- Map of the Human Heart (1992)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Night Moves (2014)
- Phantoms (1998)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Starship (1997)
- Supercop (1996)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (19787)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Winter's Bone (2010)
- Wonderland (2003)
