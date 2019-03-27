You'll forgive us for reminding you that April really is about one thing, and one thing only.

Dragons. On TV.

Game of Thrones is back in April for its final season on HBO. And we've only got six episodes to go (though they'll be long ones) before it's all over. Who's going to still be standing when it's all over? Couldn't tell ya. But it's going to be one hell of a fight, for sure.

And it starts on April 14.

(And in non GoT things to watch, be sure to catch the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 27, Crazy Rich Asians and BlacKKKlansman, too.)

On Netflix, we have the long-awaited debut of the new ULTRAMAN anime series. The gist? "With aliens once again threatening Earth, young Shinjiro must now don the metallic ultra-suit to become Ultraman — like his father before him."

New on Amazon is Titus Welliver (who only ever gets better) in the fifth season of Bosch, which catches up some 15 months after his mother's killer was bought to justice.

And Hulu has a couple of excellent originals headed our way. The latest episode of the Into the Dark series promises that "I'm Just F*cking With You" on April 1, and Ramy Hassan brings a poignant tale of self-reflection with his eponymously named show on April 19.

But, yeah. Dragons. Don't forget the dragons.