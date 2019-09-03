Samsung just released the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into the wild, and both are really great phones. However, the smartphone market never stops moving, and as such, some of our AC forum members are already daydreaming about what they want to see in 2020's Galaxy Note 11.

It's obviously too early for there to be any concrete rumors regarding what the Note 11 will bring to the table, so for now, here's what members of our forum community are putting on their wish lists.

j_hansen

1tb internal storage and sd slot with 1tb sd card 16gb ram flux capacitor processor (for time travel) 7500mah graphene battery (charges 0-100% in 10 minutes) 7.25-inch screen on the plus model (because huawei are doing 7.2) cameras I'll say we're looking at a combination of brand new lenses over 100mp

Reply
L0n3N1nja

Physical home button with finger print scanner, a head phone jack, no hole in the screen, and most importantly a flat screen.

Reply
BigMosely

At this point I really don't know. I think the Note10+ is the perfect phone. Huge beautiful screen, loud speakers, huge battery, 1 single hole punch compared to the ugly pill of the S10+.

Reply
Blaalad12

Perfection for me would be a 6.5" display. No camera hole cutout but rather a moving mechanism like on the one plus 7 (rarely do i use the front camera anyway) Improved camera in particular improved zoom that surpasses the Huawei p30 pro! An even more advanced s pen with even more features! Thats about it! Its near enough to perfect already! Maybe focus a little more on software enhancements too

Reply

What about you? What would you like to see in the Galaxy Note 11?

Join the conversation in the forums!