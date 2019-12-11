Samsung Galaxy BudsSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Following the launch of AirPods in 2016, true wireless earbuds have been everywhere. Just about every company has entered this market in one form or another, resulting in a heap of choices for folks that want truly wireless audio.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about which true wireless earbuds they're rocking right now, and this is what they had to say.

jadenerd

I find the Jabra Elite 65t comfortable enough for sleeping and with excellent sound.

Mr Bojangles1

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds are great for a cheaper pair. Great sound, nice fit, and I think they look good. $50 on Amazon

encelle111

I have some Jabra elite 65t buds and I love them. Comfortable, excellent sound. The new 75ts are not worth the price increase in my opinion for a few minor tweaks.

arunma

I use Bose Soundsport Free (though I also use the Galaxy Buds which came with my S10+). It's more or less shaped like my ears and the sound quality is second to none. But they are $170, so not all that much cheaper than Airpods...

What about you? What true wireless earbuds are you using right now?

