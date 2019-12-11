Following the launch of AirPods in 2016, true wireless earbuds have been everywhere. Just about every company has entered this market in one form or another, resulting in a heap of choices for folks that want truly wireless audio.
Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about which true wireless earbuds they're rocking right now, and this is what they had to say.
What about you? What true wireless earbuds are you using right now?
Join the conversation in the forums!
