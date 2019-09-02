If you've just begun playing Pokémon Masters, you've probably discovered that there's a lot going on in this game. You're going to want to take advantage of all of the features available to you. One of the most important features is Sync Pair Scout, which allows you to add trainers and their Pokémon to your team. This article will show you how to get new team members through Sync Pair Scout and explain what a Sync Pair scout is to begin with. You'll need to build up a team composed of several different Sync Pairs if you want to make it far. To understand the importance of Sync Pair Scouting, you need to first understand the Pokémon Type system. If you already know all about this, you can skip to the next section. Each Pokémon has at least one of the 18 Pokémon types assigned to them. These can be Water, Fire, Grass, etc. Each type is strong against some types and weak against others. For instance, Water is strong against Fire, but weak against Grass. What's a Sync Pair?

A Sync Pair is basically just a trainer and his Pokémon — Brock and Onix, for instance. Each Sync Pair focuses on a specific Pokémon type. As an example, Brock only has Rock types. In previous Pokémon games, you wanted your Pokémon team to be made up of several different types so you could defeat any Pokémon or trainer you came across. However, in Pokémon Masters each trainer usually only has one Pokémon. For example, you start off with an Electric-type Pikachu. Your goal is to add a bunch of Sync Pairs to your team, each with a focus on a specific Pokémon type so you can take down any opponents that come your way. The game immediately gives you two Sync Pairs: Misty and Starmie with a Water-type focus, and Brock and Onix with a Rock-type focus. You'll find that each Sync Pair has a rating between three and five stars, which signifies how strong their starting stats are. Brock and Misty both have a three-star rating. This gives you a strong basis to start battling, but you'll need to acquire several different Sync Pairs for your team if you want to make it far. Which brings us to the next point of this article. How to use Sync Pair Scout

You'll get many Sync Pairs simply by playing through the main story. However, you can also spend Gems to obtain additional Sync Pairs via random selection in the Sync Pair Scout feature. The pairing process is made possible via your Poryphone. Talk to Tricia, the blue-haired woman in the main Pasio lobby. Once you've initiated a conversation, tap on the button that reads "Sync Pair Scout" to get started. The first time I did a Sync Pair Scout outside of the in-game tutorial, I got Clay and Palpitoad — a three-star Sync Pair. There are fewer five-star Sync Pairs, which means they're harder to come by. If you're familiar with the Pokémon animated series or previous Pokémon games, you'll recognize many of these Sync Pairs. In order to participate in a Sync Pair Scout, players will need to spend Gems. You obtain Gems simply by playing through the main story line or by completing the various missions assigned to you. If that method isn't fast enough, you can also spend real-life money to obtain Gems. The game keeps a record of which Gems you earned from the main story and which Gems you've paid for. There are often sales going on, but the standard cost for Gems is as follows: $0.99 for 100 Gems

$4.99 for 520 Gems

$14.99 for 1,600 Gems

$28.99 for 3,200 Gems

$54.99 for 6,400 Gems

$79.99 for 9,800 Gems

You can either purchase one Sync Pair Scout for 300 Gems or get 10 Sync Pairs at once for 3,000 Gems. You'll often find a discount going on involving paid Gems. This means that you won't be able to get the discount unless you've spent real money on them. Once you've acquired different Sync Pairs you'll be able to switch up your team and win more battles.

Safety first Google Play Gift Card For the kids Getting a play gift card is the safest way to give your child, or self, money on a phone. When it's gone, it's gone. $25+ at Amazon