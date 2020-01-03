Google Pixel 4 XL, Galaxy S10+ and OnePlus 7 ProSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

We're in the very early days of 2020, but even so, we already have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the smartphone landscape over the next 12 months.

Samsung's Galaxy S11 lineup will be here in just a couple of months, Google is expected to drop the Pixel 4a sometime in May, and the OnePlus 8 is on the horizon, just to name a few.

Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about potential phone purchases they'll be making in 2020, with the highlights being:

dew066

pixel 3a XL until August, then sell it and get S11 as the S11 will be reduced in price when Note 11 comes out.

Reply
B. Diddy

If you can wait a while, I'd see what the Pixel 4a is like. Considering that the 3a was considered by many tech sites to be the best phone of 2019, the 4a will definitely be one to look out for in 2020.

Reply
CO_Drew

The Galaxy S11 caught my eye just b/c I came across its rumor mill in the immediate aftermath of my Pixel death... I guess the hardware impresses me... camera, battery, screen, etc... but I am wary of dealing with their software issues again. Never really been a fan of the Note line for some reason. How are you liking the P4? Battery meets your expectations?

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you? What smartphone do you plan on buying in 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!