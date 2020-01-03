We're in the very early days of 2020, but even so, we already have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the smartphone landscape over the next 12 months.
Samsung's Galaxy S11 lineup will be here in just a couple of months, Google is expected to drop the Pixel 4a sometime in May, and the OnePlus 8 is on the horizon, just to name a few.
Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about potential phone purchases they'll be making in 2020, with the highlights being:
Now, we want to hear from you? What smartphone do you plan on buying in 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
