Ever since Google announced that it would be acquiring Fitbit a few years ago (a move that formally went through earlier this year), pundits and fans of the humble fitness tracker have wondered what Google would do with the brand.
Back in May, when Google announced a new partnership with Samsung to revitalize the Wear OS platform and ecosystem of products, Fitbit CEO James Park confirmed that the company's next smartwatch would run on the new Wear OS 3. But he didn't say much at the time about what would happen to the rest of the product lineup, like fitness trackers.
Over the past few months, Fitbit has released some important new updates to its fitness tracker line, including the fashion-forward Luxe and the forthcoming Charge 5. Both sport new designs and the Charge 5 will even come equipped with some of the advanced sensors found on Fitbit's most premium smartwatch, the Sense, including the ability to take EDA (electrodermal) readings and ECG (electrocardiogram) scans.
Such innovation in the non-smartwatch space seems to indicate that both companies haven't given up on the idea of diverse Fitbit hardware, though it does beg the question — just what are Google plans for Fitbit in the long run?
Let us know what you think Google should do with Fitbit in the poll, in the comments, and on our social channels.
