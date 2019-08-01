Best answer: Share Play for the PlayStation 4 allows you to share a game with your PSN friends, even if they don't own the game themselves. You can let them play as your character or even play co-op games as if you were sitting next to each other.

How does it work?

Share Play is designed to allow you to share your games with your friends even if they don't own the game you're playing. You can only use it with one other person at a time.

For example, you could be playing the new Spider-Man game and want to show your friend from the other side of the country how cool it is. Now you could set up Twitch and stream it, or you can use Share Play to send the gameplay directly to them. What's even better is Share Play is interactive, so if you wanted to you could let the same friend take over your Spider-Man game without ever having to download the game themselves.

If you're old enough to remember the days of sitting on the floor playing console games with your friends in the same room, then you'll enjoy the nostalgia that Share Play invokes. If you have a headset and are chatting with your friend it really feels like you're passing a controller between the two of you in a "levels and lives" tag-team situation.

What about Multiplayer games?

This is where Share Play gets really fun. If you have a game that would normally allow for local multiplayer — think games like FIFA, WWE, or platformers like LittleBigPlanet 3 — you can play that game with your friend as if they were sitting right next to you, and they still don't need to download the game!

This gives you an excellent "Drop-in, Drop-out" dynamic where you can, on a whim, play multiplayer games with a friend who doesn't own the game. You don't have to wait an hour for the game to download or for them to purchase the game themselves.

How does this magic work?