Best answer: PlayStation Now is a subscription service that allows members to stream and download a rotating catalog of games on their PS4, PS5, and PC. There are currently over 800 games in PlayStation Now's library.

PlayStation Now Games

PlayStation Now has a library of over 800 games, including some that released on PS2 and PS3. While most are labeled as having ongoing access, some rotate out every few months. Highlights include games like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Resident Evil 7, Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption, Dishonored 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and a lot more.

If you choose to not renew your subscription and let your membership expire, you will lose access to these games until you purchase a subscription again.

PlayStation Now Streaming and downloading

Out of its 800 games, only around 300 can be directly downloaded onto PS4 or PS5. Because you're not reliant on internet speeds and other factors, downloading will always provide a more reliable experience than streaming a game. Sony's streaming technology has come a long way, but it's not perfect and you may still encounter lag. Thankfully, most of the more popular titles and Sony exclusives are available to download.

As for anyone looking to play PS Now games on PC, those can only be streamed. You cannot download any PS Now games to your PC. Game save progress is stored in the cloud.

PlayStation Now vs Xbox Game Pass