Best answer: PlayStation Now is a subscription service that allows members to stream and download a rotating catalog of games on their PS4, PS5, and PC. There are currently over 800 games in PlayStation Now's library.
PlayStation Now Games
PlayStation Now has a library of over 800 games, including some that released on PS2 and PS3. While most are labeled as having ongoing access, some rotate out every few months. Highlights include games like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Resident Evil 7, Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption, Dishonored 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and a lot more.
If you choose to not renew your subscription and let your membership expire, you will lose access to these games until you purchase a subscription again.
PlayStation Now Streaming and downloading
Out of its 800 games, only around 300 can be directly downloaded onto PS4 or PS5. Because you're not reliant on internet speeds and other factors, downloading will always provide a more reliable experience than streaming a game. Sony's streaming technology has come a long way, but it's not perfect and you may still encounter lag. Thankfully, most of the more popular titles and Sony exclusives are available to download.
As for anyone looking to play PS Now games on PC, those can only be streamed. You cannot download any PS Now games to your PC. Game save progress is stored in the cloud.
PlayStation Now vs Xbox Game Pass
One of the biggest differences between Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now is that all Xbox exclusives launch into the service the day they release at retail. Games like Gears 5 and even the upcoming Halo: Infinite release into Game Pass the moment they're available at stores. PlayStation Now generally includes older games, with the newest additions still being a few months old.
Xbox Game Pass also includes xCloud game streaming on Android and access to EA Play titles.
PlayStation Now Should I buy it?
For PS5 owners, I'd say that you should pick up a PlayStation Now membership. While I don't think it offers as much value as Xbox Game Pass, the fact is that it grants you access to hundreds of games for just $60/year is a great deal, especially if you don't want to spend between $30 to $60 on new games.
Only the 12-month membership is worth it in my opinion, though. Getting a 3-month subscription costs $25, which works out to a little over $8/month. A 1-month subscription will set you back $10. For $60/year ($5/month) you're getting the best value out of the year-long membership.
PlayStation Now 12-month subscription
Get access to hundreds of games
PlayStation Now is your gateway to hundreds of games at an affordable price. Whether you want to stream to PC or download some of the best exclusives to your PS4 and PS5, PlayStation Now has you covered for just $60/year.
