If you're shopping for a new television or even just watched Apple's Spring Loaded event, you probably have heard the term Mini LED. You also probably have heard it's better, but without any other information, "better" doesn't mean much. Is it better than "regular" LCD tech? Yes. Is it better than OLED? Maybe. In any case, Mini LED is really important for things like televisions and the best Android tablets, which usually come with an LCD display. You'll find OLED televisions from companies like LG and OLED tablets from Samsung, but the cost makes them something most companies aren't dropping in their devices. And you can see the difference. OLED versus LCD

You know the difference between OLED and LCD even if you don't know that you know it. This is because there is one very obvious thing our eyes can pick out whenever an LCD panel is used: whenever we see the color black. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more LCD panels used separate LEDs as backlighting while OLED panels don't. That means when the color black is to be displayed, an OLED panel can shut everything down and you see real blacks. LCDs don't have this luxury, so you see dimmed LED backlighting without any color pixes activated and things look grey. You really notice bright text on a black background, and you'll even find a bit of a halo effect where the bright screen elements meet the black sections. It's not absolutely horrible like OLED manufacturers would want us to believe, but the difference is real and it can be jarring and even leave trails whenever there is an action scene against a black background. HDR can help a little, but nothing can fix it — it's the science behind an LCD panel at work. Source: imgflip.com A bigger difference between LCD and OLED is cost. While companies like Samsung have figured out a way to make OLED panels for phones commonplace, making bigger OLED panels is really cost-prohibitive. An OLED display can't have a defect. Whenever there is a group of pixels or sub-pixels that don't work as intended, you notice it the whole time the display is turned on because there is no backlighting to hide it. The process of building huge sheets of OLED material then cutting it down into screen-sized bites can also create bad spots because you inevitably have to cut into some of the LEDs inside the panel. Cutting displays from an OLED sheet isn't easy. It's easier to get enough small displays from a sheet of OLED material because they can be cut out at any angle — you don't have to draw a uniform grid and start sawing things. Once you increase the size of the panels you need, it's a lot harder to get the amount you want from each sheet. That drives up prices, and no company wants to spend too much to build a piece of consumer hardware. Samsung and LG can afford to use bigger OLED panels because they make the panels. But most other companies don't, so we see LCD panels inside most devices larger than 6-inches. Mini LED to the rescue. Maybe.