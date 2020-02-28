Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: All the rewards. From cash back on groceries to gas, and Netflix to Lyft, this card has best-in-class rewards in all of the categories you care about most.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is one of the most premium cash back cards in the industry today and for good reason. It offers a ton of rewards for its cardholders that are focused on earning them the most on the common purchases they make every day.

So, what rewards does the Blue Cash Preferred Card offer? It has three levels of rewards, so let's start with the first.

6% Cash Back at U.S. Supermarkets and select U.S. streaming services

The first category that the Blue Cash Preferred Card blows away the competition on rewards at the supermarket. Cardholders earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases. This means that every trip to the supermarket earns you a whopping 6% cash back. Compared to most other cash back cards that struggle to eclipse 2% cash back, this card is a must-have for those making the trip to the supermarket. After you have spent $6000 for the year, you'll continue to earn rewards but it will be reduced to 1% cash back.

The second category that American Express has quite recently added to this card is streaming services. Cardholders can also earn 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Some of the services that are eligible for this level of rewards include Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Apple Music, Audible, HBO Now, Hulu, Netflix, and more. All you have to do to enjoy this reward is to make your Blue Cash Preferred Card your method of payment for these services.

3% Cash Back at gas stations and transit

The second level of rewards offers 3% Cash Back on things like gas station stops and transit, such as buses, tolls, and ridesharing.

Cardholders have been able to enjoy 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations for a while now, and American Express continues to support this one. It's really one of the staples of the card. Some of the gas stations that you will earn 3% cash back at include Gulf, Exxon, Hess, Shell, and more. One thing to note with this reward is that it will not work at gas stations that are part of a supermarket or warehouse club, so places like Costco might be excluded from this list.