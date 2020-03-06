Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: While American Express does not advertise the highest limit possible with the Blue Cash Preferred Card, we have seen reports of cardholders with limits as high as at least $16,500.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express has fantastic rewards for those who are looking to get the most out of the purchases they make every day. From 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and select U.S. streaming services to 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations, as well as 1% cash back on other purchases, it's a card that's built to earn you the most on your everyday spending.

American Express is also currently offering new cardholders a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of account opening and 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 13.99% to 24.99%).

The card is an impressive addition to the wallet of those who want to earn the most on their most common purchases, but does it also sport the credit limit to be a good card for those with large monthly expenses?

While American Express does not openly share the highest credit limit possible for any of its cards, we have seen approved credit limits vary widely with this card. One cardholder reported on myFICO that they were approved for only $1000, while another reported on Credit Karma that they were approved for $10,000.

That said, once you get your initial approval limit most cardholders commonly see their limits raised either through a credit limit increase request or by the card issuer itself. Another cardholder on Credit Karma reported that, while they were initially approved for $11,000, their limit was raised to $16,500 after 6 months.

If you were holding off on applying for this card for fear that it wouldn't offer you enough limit for your spending needs, you can rest easy. The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express has the rewards, welcome offers, and limit to appease most cardholders. If you want to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.