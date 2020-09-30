Intel introduced its 11th Gen Tiger Lake platform earlier this month, and the one point that stood out was the performance figures. Intel is projecting a two-fold performance increase for real-world tasks like video and image editing, multi-tasking, video conferencing, and more.

The gains in performance are particularly interesting in the context of Chromebooks. The best Chromebooks you can buy today are powered by Intel CPUs, and Tiger Lake is set to usher in the next wave of Chromebooks that are more powerful and consume less energy at the same time.

Tiger Lake Chromebooks will offer 2.5x gains in day-to-day multitasking use-cases.

Intel is touting a 2.5x increase in real-world performance from 10th Gen designs for multitasking use cases, like opening Excel spreadsheets in Google Sheets of Word documents in Google Docs while running a Google Meet video conference in the background. That's a situation we can all relate to, and the gains on offer are because Intel shifted to a more efficient 10nm manufacturing node for Tiger Lake.

Shifting to a 10nm node allows Intel to add more transistors and increase the frequencies, leading to better real-world performance. We've seen a similar strategy play out in the smartphone segment over the last five years, with Qualcomm offering sizeable gains by switching from the 14nm Snapdragon 820 to the 10nm Snapdragon 835 and once again with the 7nm Snapdragon 855 platform.