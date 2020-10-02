Best answer: You can make mobile payments using Fitbit Pay on the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Versa Special Edition, Ionic, Charge 3 Special Edition, and the Charge 4.

What Fitbit trackers support Fitbit Pay?

Mobile payments are so convenient, whether that's on a phone or smartwatch, but did you know that Fitbit trackers with Fitbit Pay can pay on the go too? While not all Fitbit devices can use Fitbit Pay, some of the newest trackers do.

While the new Fitbit Sense can utilize Fitbit Pay, it's also available on a surprising number of the company's other trackers to let you pay from your wrist. Here are the models it's available for:

Sense

Versa 3

Versa 2

Versa Special Edition

Ionic

Charge 3 Special Edition

Charge 4

What is Fitbit Pay?