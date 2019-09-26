The Galaxy Note 10 is a phone that's capable of a lot of things. You can play graphically-intense games, capture great pictures/video, watch movies on the huge AMOLED screen, and — as its name would suggest — take notes.

Note-taking on the Note 10 is actually one of its strong suits, with the S Pen allowing for fantastic hand-writing that you just won't find on any other smartphone.

Taking a look at the AC forums, these are the note-taking apps some of our Note 10 users recommend.