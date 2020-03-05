Best answer: Eero Secure is a subscription plan introduced by Amazon for owners of its Eero mesh networking system. It offers a wealth of advanced security and parental controls to help protect your home network. Eero Secure + is essentially the next tier, offering more features for a higher monthly fee.
- Basic whole-home coverage: Eero Mesh WiFi 3-pack ($250 at Amazon)
- More range, more power: Eero Pro Mesh WiFi System ($199 at Amazon)
Eero Secure gives you greater control over network security
Starting at $3 per month for a monthly subscription or $29 for an annual subscription, Eero Secure gives you access to several network-wide security tools that you can use to protect the people and devices in your home. They include advanced threat detection, ad blocking, Content Filtering, and access to Eero's VIP support channel. You can sign up for Eero Secure via your Eero Account page. Further instructions can be found here.
Threat Detection
Eero's threat detection software draws from a database of over 12 billion daily website visits, updating constantly and automatically as you browse the web. It protects you from accidentally visiting websites that have been flagged as malicious, keeping you safe from malware, phishing attacks, and all manner of other online threats. It can be enabled or disabled through your Discover tab (on iOS) or under Advanced Security under Security & Privacy in Network Settings (on Android).
Ad Block
No more popups; no more intrusive or creepy ads interrupting your browsing experience or following you around the web. Although it's currently still in beta, Eero's ad block feature not only cuts off advertisements on websites, but also kills many in-app ads as well.
You can enable it on iOS through the Discover tab in the Eero app and on Android under Ad Blocking*** in **Security & Privacy.
SafeSearch
There's some nasty content on the web, and Eero's SafeSearch is designed to protect you and your children from it. Once enabled, it will automatically filter out potentially-objectionable search results. SafeSearch is highly configurable as well, with multiple content filtering options that can be applied to customizable profiles, each of which can contain any number of devices.
To get started with SafeSearch on iOS, you'll want to tap on the Home tab in the Eero app, then select Profiles, followed by Safe Filters. On Android, you can find the option under the Family Profiles section of the menu button. Within these menus, you'll also see a selection of possible filters you can apply:
- Pornographic or else containing nudity or adult themes.
- Potentially illegal, such as hacking, drugs, and content theft.
- Excessively violent.
VIP Support
With Eero Secure, you'll have access to priority technical support. Generally speaking, this means that the moment you need help, you'll be connected with an experienced professional. You may still experience a wait time during periods of abnormally high call volumes, but it'll be minimal compared to everyone else's.
Eero Secure + gives you some awesome extra subscription services
At $10 per month or $99 annually, Eero Secure + offers all the features of Eero Secure, then sweetens the pot with full access to several partnered apps.
Encrypt.me
A simple, scalable virtual private network (VPN), Encrypt.me not only allows you to gain access to region-locked content that might otherwise be out of your reach, but also automatically kicks in to safeguard you when connecting to an unsecured or unrecognized wireless network. It's fast, and if you're more technically inclined, open-source, meaning you can fiddle with the source code to set up your own private endpoint.
1Password
If you're using the same password for every single platform and service, you're putting yourself under serious risk for a hack or data breach. That's where 1Password comes in.
Rather than having to remember a unique password for every single account, you can set a strong master password, and have it create random, strong passwords for all the rest.
Malwarebytes Premium
Although Eero Secure does come bundled with threat detection, you can never go wrong with an extra layer of security. Malwarebytes is one of the leading antivirus solutions on the web, and includes a bunch of extra protections that go above and beyond standard threat detection, like anti-ransomware. Signing up for Malwarebytes Premium through Eero Secure + allows you to install on up to three supported devices.
Get Started With Eero
Eero Mesh WiFi 3-Pack
A great starter for mesh networking
Whether you're in the market for a mesh network or simply interested in what Eero Secure has to offer, this pack is a great place to start. It's affordable, easy to setup, and provides enough coverage for most small to mid-sized homes.
Range and Power
Eero Pro
A step above the basics
Designed to replace a traditional Wi-Fi router, the Eero Pro integrates seamlessly into any Eero mesh network, offering twice as much power as a standard Eero device. It offers three-band Wi-Fi and hosts two auto-detecting network ports.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the mounts you should use to save space with your Nest Wifi
You'll likely want to end up mounting your Nest WiFi at some point in time, as it will provide an easy way to hide those pesky cables. These are the best mounts that you can get for the Nest WiFi today!
Instead of buying an Eero mesh router, check out these six alternatives
Looking for an alternative to Eero's mesh Wi-Fi routers? There are a few of our favorite options!
Future-proof your home with these Wi-Fi 6 routers
Wi-Fi 6 has arrived and promises speeds of up to 10Gbps by combining both the 2.4GHz and two 5GHz networks in your home. Here are the best compatible routers to take advantage of the faster speeds and greater capacity of Wi-Fi 6.