2019 is quickly on its way out the door, and as we inch closer and closer towards the end of the year, it's fun to look back on all of the smartphones that have been released over the last few months.
The beginning of the year got started with a bang thanks to the Galaxy S10 series, the Huawei P30 Pro asserted itself as one of the most impressive handsets thanks to its outstanding cameras and battery life, and the Pixel 3a was a big boon for the mid-range market.
And, of course, that's not to forget Samsung launching the Galaxy Fold as the first mainstream foldable phone.
It's safe to say that 2019 has been an exciting year for smartphones, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of people have some thoughts to share about this year's highlights.
What say you? What do you think is the best smartphone of 2019?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
