2019 is quickly on its way out the door, and as we inch closer and closer towards the end of the year, it's fun to look back on all of the smartphones that have been released over the last few months.

The beginning of the year got started with a bang thanks to the Galaxy S10 series, the Huawei P30 Pro asserted itself as one of the most impressive handsets thanks to its outstanding cameras and battery life, and the Pixel 3a was a big boon for the mid-range market.

And, of course, that's not to forget Samsung launching the Galaxy Fold as the first mainstream foldable phone.

It's safe to say that 2019 has been an exciting year for smartphones, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of people have some thoughts to share about this year's highlights.

barondebxl

What's up y'all, I just feel the need to praise this phone right now because of how good it is. I'm mainly an Android person but I do use iOS as well and whatever else tech is available, I just enjoy it all. In 2019 I pretty much had all the main flagship phones. From the S10 (even S10e), iPhone 11, note 10, OnePlus 7 pro and OnePlus 7T, tried the G8 but didn't try the pixels although I have had...

mustang7757

Samsung did a really good job with s10 series and Note 10

neil74

I tend to agree with you although the camera on the new iPhones makes that a pretty compelling choice too as you say. I have the 11 pro max and have just ordered another S10+ refurbished so will have one again soon! My frustration is that there is still not a droid that ticks all of my boxes, Google has IMO had an open goal for the last 2 years but cannot get it right. The Samsung phones...

Golurk

Completely agree. The S10 series of devices are the best phones released this year in my opinion. Everything about them is satisfactory/very good. Every single box has been ticked, and frankly you&rsquo;d have to be very picky to complain about it. To add to the original post (if I may): It may not have quite as good (but still great) a night mode as the P30 Pro, but the software is less bloated...

What say you? What do you think is the best smartphone of 2019?

