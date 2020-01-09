While a lot of real, marketable products get announced at CES, it's also an event where companies showcase concept devices that they don't intend on selling — simply to show the world the technologies they're working with and what they're capable of.

OnePlus was one such company to do that this year, using CES 2020 to announce the OnePlus Concept One. This is OnePlus's first-ever concept phone, and its big claim to fame is a special glass technology on the back that allows the rear cameras to disappear and reappear in the blink of an eye.

Here's what some of our AC forum members think about the device.