On Sunday, May 19, news broke that Google was starting to distance its relationship with Huawei as a result of the Trump Administration's trade ban. This means Huawei phones could lose access to Android updates, the Google Play Store, and other Google apps/services.

The official Android Twitter account later came out to reassure users that Google Play and Google Play Protect will continue to work on existing Huawei phones, but the future for the company's mobile efforts do seem rather dim following this news.

Here's how some of our AC forum members are taking to it.