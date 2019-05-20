On Sunday, May 19, news broke that Google was starting to distance its relationship with Huawei as a result of the Trump Administration's trade ban. This means Huawei phones could lose access to Android updates, the Google Play Store, and other Google apps/services.

The official Android Twitter account later came out to reassure users that Google Play and Google Play Protect will continue to work on existing Huawei phones, but the future for the company's mobile efforts do seem rather dim following this news.

Here's how some of our AC forum members are taking to it.

vimagreg

Wow that's huge. I wonder what that guy that just came back from shopping with its brand new P30 is thinking right now. Maybe he's driving it's car back to shopping to return it

Reply
Rukbat

But it may get Android R once the situation calms down to a low roar.

Reply
sup3r1or

This is huge, I got my P30 Pro on launch. I KNOW they are working on their own OS but it is not the same. This is what happens when all huge companies are US based. US wants to dominate the 5G by selling their own stuff and their own terms and can never play nice with competition. Hence they came up with this nonsense to ban Huawei. So far as with wars, zero proof of anything. However there...

Reply
DMP89145

Helluva hit, that's for damn sure! Something like this could be crippling.

Reply

What about you? What do you think about Huawei's ban from Google services?

Join the conversation in the forums!