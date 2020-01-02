Galaxy S11 CAD-based RenderSource: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

It's officially 2020, which means we're another step closer to Samsung unveiling its first big flagship of the year. This upcoming phone will be the successor to last year's Galaxy S10, and for a while now, we've been referring to it as the Galaxy S11.

However, a new rumor is suggesting that the S11 will actually be branded and marketed as the "Galaxy S20."

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have some thoughts about this.

I don't care what they call it but its looking better by the day. Just a few more months...

don't care. It will be remembered as...a bad phone. Snapdragon 865 with forced discrete 5G modem? Every such phone will be remembered as "yeah, let's forget that ever existed". And, it will also be remembered as "the year we went too far" with regard to size. "But we were forced to--the 5G chip and bigger battery made us." It doesn't help that midrange phones are really very good now. ...

It's stupid and pointless and it'll probably be confusing to consumers, but it's ultimately inconsequential to me. It's more concerning that they might get rid of the "e" variant. 2020 may be another year where there isn't a phone I consider to be worth buying.

The name won't bother me either way. I have an S10+ so I probably won't get it anyway unless there is a great trade in offer. My upgrade schedule is usually about every other year.

What say you? What do you think about the Galaxy S11 being called the S20?

