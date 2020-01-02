It's officially 2020, which means we're another step closer to Samsung unveiling its first big flagship of the year. This upcoming phone will be the successor to last year's Galaxy S10, and for a while now, we've been referring to it as the Galaxy S11.
However, a new rumor is suggesting that the S11 will actually be branded and marketed as the "Galaxy S20."
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have some thoughts about this.
What say you? What do you think about the Galaxy S11 being called the S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
