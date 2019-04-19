Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the legendary fighting game franchise. The first title which launched in 1992 astounded gamers with its great visuals and gory gameplay. Luckily, that tradition carries over with Mortal Kombat 11.

If you're interesting in purchasing the game, you should know that Warner Bros. Interactive offers two versions. The standard edition comes with the base game and some preorder bonuses, but the Premium Edition grants you early access to a lot of content. You can read about the differences below.

Mortal Kombat 11 Standard

The standard version of Mortal Kombat 11 contains the base game and Shao Kahn as a playable character. The title also offers all-new Custom Character Variations which give you complete control of your fighters.

Mortal Kombat 11 costs $60 and launches on April 23.

Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition

The Premium Edition gives you access to the everything included in the standard edition Mortal Kombat 11. However, it also comes with the following items in the Kombat Pack.

6 new playable characters

1 week early access to new characters

7 skins

7 gear sets

Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition costs $100 and also launches on April 23.

It's unclear who these characters are at this point, but Warner Bros. Interactive has promised that everyone will be revealed soon. We're secretly hoping that there are some crossover fighters in there like Batman or even Aquaman.