Withings Move in Black When it comes to fitness trackers, black is the most color because it blends in easily on the wrist. While some people love a big and flashy wrist accessory that can add a pop of color to their daily fashion, the all-black Move is more discreet and aims to emulate classic watch design.

This is the model for professional-types who want something that won't look out of place in the office or out on the town.

Withings Move in Blue A fitness tracker that's worn 24/7 ought to be pretty cool to look at, right? I love how the color of the strap and step counter hand ties the design together played against the white casing and watch face. It's got that timeless design aesthetic that's simple and fun.

This classic color combination is a great style for younger wrists or as a fun pick for anyone who still feels young at heart.

Withings Move in Coral Inspired by the vibrant colors of nature, coral is a color that somehow elicits feelings of excitement and calming at the same time. The strap is bold and vibrant, yet soft and inviting at the same time. A perfect pairing with the Move's white casing and watch face accents.

It's not pink — it's coral! Yet I suppose this is the more traditionally feminine color combination of the bunch, but anyone could make this work on their wrist.

Withings Move in Mint/Black I would typically refer to this color combination as the "Kickstarter Exclusive" edition, but since the Move wasn't sold through a Kickstarter campaign I guess we can call this one the faux-backer edition instead.

This is one of the more bold looks for the Move, and will blend in great with other flashy and florescent workout gear.

Withings Move in Mint/White This is the only color combination that combines the black casing with the white watch face. It's a good look that offers nice contrast and pairs nicely with the Mint strap.