The Withings Move is a passive activity tracker that just looks like a basic wristwatch at a glance, but on the inside it's tracking all your steps, exercise, and sleep data in the background and sending it to your smartphone. Its affordable, never needs to be recharged, and the affordable price makes it a great tracker to buy for you and your family. With five available color combinations, everyone should be able to find the color that best fits their personal style.
Almost Monochromatic: Black
This all-black look offers a classic look for the Withings Move, with the yellow in the step counter really popping nicely. The watch face, watch body, and strap are all black making this the more subtle color option.
Bright as the sky: Blue
Withings pairs a blue silicone strap with a white watch face and casing for a clean and colorful look. Once again, the color choice for the step counter really pops against the rest of the watch design.
Brightest colors: Coral
For an even more colorful look, Withings offers the same color layout in coral, which is a mish-mash of pink and peach. It's a very fresh and bright look that's a far cry from the muted colors of other fitness trackers.
A classic combination: Mint/Black
Withings isn't the first to combine black with a bright mint green, but it sure looks sleek on the Move. The stark contrast between the black watch face and casing and the bold silicone strap is pretty satisfying with the simple watch design.
A bit of everything: Mint/White
Same combination of mint green strap and black casing, but this time with a white watch face that adds even more contrast to the look. It's a more traditional look with the strap offering a bit of fun flair.
Which color is right for you?
Withings Move in Black
When it comes to fitness trackers, black is the most color because it blends in easily on the wrist. While some people love a big and flashy wrist accessory that can add a pop of color to their daily fashion, the all-black Move is more discreet and aims to emulate classic watch design.
This is the model for professional-types who want something that won't look out of place in the office or out on the town.
Withings Move in Blue
A fitness tracker that's worn 24/7 ought to be pretty cool to look at, right? I love how the color of the strap and step counter hand ties the design together played against the white casing and watch face. It's got that timeless design aesthetic that's simple and fun.
This classic color combination is a great style for younger wrists or as a fun pick for anyone who still feels young at heart.
Withings Move in Coral
Inspired by the vibrant colors of nature, coral is a color that somehow elicits feelings of excitement and calming at the same time. The strap is bold and vibrant, yet soft and inviting at the same time. A perfect pairing with the Move's white casing and watch face accents.
It's not pink — it's coral! Yet I suppose this is the more traditionally feminine color combination of the bunch, but anyone could make this work on their wrist.
Withings Move in Mint/Black
I would typically refer to this color combination as the "Kickstarter Exclusive" edition, but since the Move wasn't sold through a Kickstarter campaign I guess we can call this one the faux-backer edition instead.
This is one of the more bold looks for the Move, and will blend in great with other flashy and florescent workout gear.
Withings Move in Mint/White
This is the only color combination that combines the black casing with the white watch face. It's a good look that offers nice contrast and pairs nicely with the Mint strap.
Another great option for anyone who intends to frequently wear this tracker at the local gym.
