Since this is a more muted, pastel-like light green, it's actually just a hint of the color versus being bold and in-your-face. Thus, like silver, the Mystic Green color is a nice departure from the usual and a great way to show off a bit of personality. But keep in mind that, like with the pink, the pastel-like color might be better suited to students and those who won't find themselves in more professional settings, unless you feel comfortable enough to stand out among others in a board meeting.

Pink is one of those colors people either love or detest. If you're not a fan, steer clear of the hue. If you're using the tablet for work, you might want to reconsider pink as well. While this shouldn't be the case, the truth is that the pastel-like finish might subconsciously come across to others as casual versus professional. But for working from home, school, and entertainment, if you love pink, rock this finish!

You can't go wrong with black and I always advise that if you're unsure about a particular color for a device like a tablet that you'll be bringing with you almost everywhere, just go with black. You won't regret the decision later and if you feel like adding a pop of color some time down the line, you can choose from the myriad case and skin options available online to spice up the look any way you want.

I'm a sucker for being different, which is why I have a computer finished in a goldish tone. Since a similar option isn't available for the Tab S7 FE, I'd opt for silver. It's a nice departure from basic black for those who like to make subtle statements yet aren't as cutesy as the green and pink. It's the perfect balance for a tablet that will be used both at work and home.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is here ! The "FE" designation of its name means this mid-range tablet was designed with fan feedback in mind. Still, you might be trying to decide between the Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7 , and while productivity specs are of the utmost importance, sometimes the decision comes down to something as simple as color. If the growing preference of late toward lighter, pastel finishes and, conversely, bright and bold hues of tech devices prove anything, it's that form is just as important as function. But if you do decide on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which color would suit you best? Here is a closer look at each shade available.

When it comes down to it, the choice of which Galaxy Tab S7 FE color you select is about your personality and style, and where you'll be using it. While you might have the confidence to rock the Mystic Pink or Green in any setting, professional or not, you should go the safer route and opt for the Mystic Black or Silver if you're looking to impress at the office. If you work in a more casual environment, however, or if you're a student or will be using the tablet more from home or for personal use, go with your gut and pick the color that fits "you."

Whatever color you choose, you should get a protective case for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as well. And consider that unless you opt for a transparent case, it will cover the color anyway. That's why I would feel most comfortable with the Mystic Black or Mystic Silver finishes. If you decide later that you want it to stand out more, you can get a funky-looking case. But admittedly, you could do the same with the Mystic Pink and Mystic Green, too.

With that said, I find that Mystic Silver offers the perfect balance between professional and entertainment. It's classic in design yet isn't boring. Tech that's finished in silver tends to look elegant and expensive, which is great for an affordable tablet like this, making it look much more expensive than it is.

But the bottom line: You can't go wrong with any of the four colors.